advertisement

It is easy to complain about the harsh winters of northern Michigan, but if you put on your pink glasses, you will see how spectacular they are. This underrated season gets the recognition it deserves from the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Education technicians welcome students from across the state for the next two weeks on a snowshoe adventure.

Grade 4 students from Kingsley Elementary regrouped and headed outside. Ranger Olsen says: “We are in a society where nature is more and more foreign to them, so we want to bring them out and understand a little more.”

This unique opportunity offers children the chance to try something new, whether exploring on snowshoes or finding traces of animals. “For some, it’s their first opportunity to do it, it’s an experience in their own way,” says Ranger Olsen.

advertisement

From ground to sky, the students learned to soak up their environment. Elizabeth Winslow says, “I found traces of mice, I found many dens, and my favorite was probably the traces of mice leading into the hole.”

This adventure was more than a snowshoe hike or a lesson in nature, it was about nourishing a deeper appreciation of the great outdoors in any season. “I think you should go out more because you could find a lot of them,” says Winslow.

If you would like more information on upcoming Sleeping Bear Dunes events / offers, click here.

advertisement