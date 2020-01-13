advertisement

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic says Dara O’Shea has been offered a new contract by the championship leaders.

The Irish Under-21 international has made a breakthrough in West Brom’s first team this season. He made his championship debut last month and had to give up 40 minutes against Brentford. As a result, he started in the FA Cup against Charlton earlier this month.

“He was definitely offered a new contract,” Bilic told The Express and Star about the center-back.

advertisement

“I said from the start that he is the present and the future of the club.

“I love Dara O’Shea. We all love him.

“But forget how nice he is as a child, I love Dara as a football player.

“In the summer we lost three players in this position – (Craig) Dawson, (Mason) Holgate and (Tosin) Adarabioyo and (Ahmed) Hegazi underwent surgery.

“But we only brought one. The club wanted to bring more, and the only reason we didn’t do that was Dara.

“From day one, he showed commitment, motivation, willingness to learn and above all potential and quality.”

O’Shea from Dublin joined West Brom from St Kevin’s Boys in 2016.

Photo credit: Sportsfile

QUIZ: Name the players with the most Premier League hat tricks

advertisement