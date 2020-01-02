advertisement

When Chrissy McKaigue talks about Slaughtneil, who wants to gain national recognition, he is driven by ambition who, however, faces the painful reality that this is unlikely. At least not this year.

To finally win an AIB All-Ireland semi-final after winning three Ulster titles in the last four seasons and a seven-in-a-row in Derry, they have to dethrone owner Ballyhale Shamrocks on Sunday.

This is the most successful team ever, led by the most successful hurler ever, ten-time All Ireland winner Henry Shefflin.

The Kilkenny Club has tackled current all-stars TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly, while reigning young hurler of the year Adrian Mullen is also at the start, prompting bookmakers to predict a double-digit profit margin landslide.

For the small club from South Derry, whose last All-Ireland semi-final was also played against the opponents of the marquee, it all has to feel like a Deja Vu: Cuala, the former All-Ireland winner 2017 and ex-All-Ireland Na Piarsaigh winner, in 2018.

I think we are in a better place now, we have more experience and the age profile of our team is better

“As soon as we face Ballyhale, we can say we’ve played three of the biggest club hurling teams in the past 15 years. That wouldn’t be unfair to say,” said McKaigue, the club’s double star captain of the Derry footballer ,

Run for your money

McKaigue and Slaughtneil’s hope to make a name for themselves nationally is that they gave Na Piarsaigh a run for their money in 2018, apart from the fact that their Camogie colleagues are All Ireland winners three times in a row early in the second half. For McKaigue’s money, Na Piarsaigh and Ballyhale could be classified in similar terms, and he is convinced that Slaughtneil has improved since then.

“I think we are in a better place now, we have more experience and the age profile of our team is better. We found a few underage players who got through,” said McKaigue.

“I can’t say whether that’s good enough to beat Ballyhale at the moment, but I can say that we are in a better place than against Na Piarsaigh, and another day we might have been good enough to do so do this day.

“Back then we also had injuries and the camp was sick. I don’t know if we would have beaten Na Piarsaigh, but I would like to believe that this year we will get a slightly cheaper run with the things we can control and see where it leads us.

“If I look at it coldly, is Ballyhale better than Na Piarsaigh? Yes, but I think Na Piarsaigh and Cuala can definitely claim to be in the same stadium as Ballyhale, so we can at least trust that. “

We have had to work really hard on our technical skills that we have improved recently

McKaigue admits that geography remains Slaughtneil’s biggest problem when it comes to establishing itself outside of Ulster.

“We’re obviously at the north end of the country. The next challenge game we’re going to get is a team from Dublin or something like that. So you have three hours to go,” he shrugged.

guessing game

They play a guessing game every time they leave the province, wondering if they have done enough to close the gap with the southern teams.

“Technically, we would have lagged behind Kilkenny hurling teams a little bit because we just are not exposed to the same intensity or level of hurling, so we had to work really hard on the technical skills that we have been using recently McKaigue said. “We believe that our fitness is usually at a decent level. We are humble enough to know what we have to work on, and we have been trying to improve our technical level recently with friendly games and our preparation. “

A healthy siege mentality that stems from the feeling that they haven’t received enough recognition for their previous victories in Ulster arouses the desire for a piece of history.

“Creating the siege mentality is not what we originally planned, but it probably didn’t hurt us to create that kind of environment. It gave us a bit of an advantage, but I think our group was really about creating a bit of history and strengthening our location as one of the best Ulster hurling teams, ”said McKaigue.

