advertisement

Mark Joseph Stern responded to the recent Oscar nominations by describing them as “insanely sexist and racist”.

Stern went to Twitter to explain, “I have seen all of the Oscar nominees except Joker (I WILL NOT LOOK AT JOKER), and I feel quite qualified to say that these nominations are insanely sexist and racist.”

He added, “So brazen about white men that it looks like the academy is bothering us straight away.”

advertisement

I’ve seen all of the Oscar nominees except Joker (I WILL NOT LOOK AT JOKER) and I feel quite qualified to say that these nominations are insanely sexist and racist, so brazen towards white men that it seems like it would the academy cheating us straight off.

– Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC), January 13, 2020

Joseph continued with his little scolding: “These nominations are catastrophic. They are biased and shameful. “

He added: “They send a message to women and people with skin color that their lives, their talents, their experiences are simply not as important as that of white men. These are not just” snubs “. They are discrimination.”

These nominations are disastrous. They are biased and shameful. They send a message to women and people of skin color that their lives, talents and experiences are not as important as that of white men. These are not just “snubs”. They are discrimination.

– Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC), January 13, 2020

Joseph seems to have a special problem with the fact that Dolemite is my name, just mercy, the farewell and Hustlers have not been nominated.

Dolemite is my name, just mercy, farewell and Hustlers were completely out of the question. These nominations are disrupted.

– Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC), January 13, 2020

The 92nd Oscar nominations were announced by John Cho and Ussa Rae on the Oscars YouTube channel.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEho_CNX43s (/ embed)

Here are the prominent nominees:

Best actor

Antonio Banderas in pain and glory

Leonardo Dicaprio ONCE ONCE ONLY … IN HOLLYWOOD

Adam Driver in the HISTORY

Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER

Jonathan Pryce in the two popes

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks On a nice day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins in the two popes

Al Pacino in the IRISHMAN

Joe Pesci in the IRISHMAN

Brad Pitt ONCE ONCE ONLY … IN HOLLYWOOD

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo in HARRIET

Scarlett Johansson in the HISTORY

Saoirse Ronan for LITTLE WOMEN

Charlize Theron in BOMBSHELL

Renée Zellweger in JUDY

The best supporting actress

Kathy Bates in RICHARD JEWELL

Laura Dern in the HISTORY

Scarlett Johansson in JOJO RABBIT

Florence Pugh for LITTLE WOMEN

Margot Robbie in BOMBSHELL

Best director

THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese

JOKER – Todd Phillips

1917 – Sam Mendes

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE – Bong Joon Ho

Best movie

FORD V FERRARI – Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, producers

THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers

JOJO RABBIT – Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, producers

JOKER – Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers

LITTLE WOMAN – Amy Pascal, producer

HISTORY – Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, producers

1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, producers

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, producers

PARASITE – Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, producers

The Oscars will air on February 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.

What do you think of Stern’s comments on the Oscars? Do you agree with him Or do you think that his attitude is completely mixed up?

(Visited once, 1 visits today)

advertisement