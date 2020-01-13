Mark Joseph Stern responded to the recent Oscar nominations by describing them as “insanely sexist and racist”.
Stern went to Twitter to explain, “I have seen all of the Oscar nominees except Joker (I WILL NOT LOOK AT JOKER), and I feel quite qualified to say that these nominations are insanely sexist and racist.”
He added, “So brazen about white men that it looks like the academy is bothering us straight away.”
Joseph continued with his little scolding: “These nominations are catastrophic. They are biased and shameful. “
He added: “They send a message to women and people with skin color that their lives, their talents, their experiences are simply not as important as that of white men. These are not just” snubs “. They are discrimination.”
Joseph seems to have a special problem with the fact that Dolemite is my name, just mercy, the farewell and Hustlers have not been nominated.
Dolemite is my name, just mercy, farewell and Hustlers were completely out of the question. These nominations are disrupted.
The 92nd Oscar nominations were announced by John Cho and Ussa Rae on the Oscars YouTube channel.
(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEho_CNX43s (/ embed)
Here are the prominent nominees:
Best actor
Antonio Banderas in pain and glory
Leonardo Dicaprio ONCE ONCE ONLY … IN HOLLYWOOD
Adam Driver in the HISTORY
Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER
Jonathan Pryce in the two popes
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks On a nice day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins in the two popes
Al Pacino in the IRISHMAN
Joe Pesci in the IRISHMAN
Brad Pitt ONCE ONCE ONLY … IN HOLLYWOOD
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo in HARRIET
Scarlett Johansson in the HISTORY
Saoirse Ronan for LITTLE WOMEN
Charlize Theron in BOMBSHELL
Renée Zellweger in JUDY
The best supporting actress
Kathy Bates in RICHARD JEWELL
Laura Dern in the HISTORY
Scarlett Johansson in JOJO RABBIT
Florence Pugh for LITTLE WOMEN
Margot Robbie in BOMBSHELL
Best director
THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese
JOKER – Todd Phillips
1917 – Sam Mendes
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino
PARASITE – Bong Joon Ho
Best movie
FORD V FERRARI – Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, producers
THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers
JOJO RABBIT – Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, producers
JOKER – Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers
LITTLE WOMAN – Amy Pascal, producer
HISTORY – Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, producers
1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, producers
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, producers
PARASITE – Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, producers
The Oscars will air on February 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.
What do you think of Stern’s comments on the Oscars? Do you agree with him Or do you think that his attitude is completely mixed up?
