Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer were removed from the West Indies ODI roster for the tour of Sri Lanka due to failed fitness tests.

Left-handed Lewis scored an undefeated 99 goal when the Windies started a 3-game ODI series against Ireland with a 5-wicket win last month before celebrating a 3-0 triumph in Grenada for a century.

Hetmyer was excluded from the XI for the final against Ireland after scoring a single-digit result in the first two games.

A statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI) says the couple were banned from traveling to Sri Lanka after “the new minimum fitness requirements have not been met in recent fitness reviews”.

CWI lead selector Roger Harper added: “Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer missed because they didn’t do well in the fitness test. They are missed.”

“Lewis was the team’s best batsman in the last ODI series against Ireland, where he fought with ease and laid the foundation for the team’s series win.

“Hetmyer seemed to be teaming up and was an integral part of the team’s batting group.”

Darren Bravo and Rovman Powell were recalled after an impressive national competition, while Fabian Allen returned after a knee injury.

“Darren Bravo and Rovman Powell owe their recall to their outstanding performance in the Super50 tournament,” said Harper.

“Bravo brings good shape, a new appetite for runs and a lot of experience that will benefit the team enormously. The injured Powell will give the line-up punch, improve the team’s bowling opportunities and strengthen the field unit.”

In the series, Harper added: “Sri Lanka is a very good team on their own terms. I do not expect it to be easy, but our team has shown that it is very capable. These are the series we are winning need to improve the leaderboard. “

The first of five ODIs against Sri Lanka is scheduled for February 22 in Colombo.

Squad of the West Indies for Sri Lanka ODI series: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh.

