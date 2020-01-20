advertisement

In a very unusual twist of fate, the Rotten Tomatoes have managed to lose enough points for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” since it was released in the cinemas to gain the worst percentage for the entire film archive with 52% positive reviews achieve The 1999 prequel “The Phantom Menace” is hard to beat.

On the day of its release, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had received 58% positive reviews from critics who were included in the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. This was the second worst percentage that a live action “Star Wars” film had earned. The film was only ahead of the 53% that “The Phantom Menace” deserves. That was a remarkable achievement in itself, since it is quite difficult to make a “Star Wars” film that receives so many negative reviews. “The Rise of Skywalker” was rejected by the other two predecessors, with “Attack of the Clones” at 65% and “Revenge of the Sith” at 80%.

The Disney “Star Wars” films had all received excellent reviews up to this point, with “The Force Awakens” at 93%, “Rogue One” at 83%, “The Last Jedi” at 91% and even “Solo” Der The first “Star Wars” film, which finally failed at the box office, is 70%.

However, this percentage has slowly decreased in the past four weeks as valuations have continued to rise. This is a surprising twist, but not inscrutable. Since its opening weekend, The Rise of Skywalker has received over 100 new reviews that have been included in its count at Rotten Tomatoes. This is not unusual since the same thing happened with “Frozen 2” a month ago. What is surprising is that his total percentage would change so much with these new ratings because the new “Star Wars” film counts 158 ratings more than its Disney cousin – 469 to 311 – and therefore each new rating has a lower rating Overall percentage impact than most films.

Of course, this is not the final result of the film as more reviews will be added over time. At the same time in its theatrical release in late May, Avengers: Endgame had 455 ratings for rotten tomatoes for 95%, but today it has 504 ratings and a score of 94%. So it is possible that “The Rise of Skywalker” will return the title of the worst rated “Star Wars” film to “The Phantom Menace” again in the coming months or at least meet again.

And yes, we know about the “Clone Wars” film, which has an 18% rating for rotten tomatoes. Since this was a television pilot released in the cinema, we do not count him as part of the film series.

For those who aren’t familiar with the whole Rotten Tomatoes thing, the percentages we’re talking about here are the percentage of critics who thought a movie was good. A rating of 50% would mean that half of all critics counted it was bad or “lazy” and half said it was good or “fresh”. This is not an average of the ratings given by these critics.

“The Rise of Skywalker” by JJ Abrams ends the new Disney trilogy and leads us into a three-year hiatus for the film series. It features Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Harrison Ford, Ian McDiarmid, Joonas Suotamo and the largest fleet the galaxy has ever seen.

15 Best Stories Ever Told In The Star Wars Universe (Photos)

With 40 years of experience in films, TV shows, comics, video games, novels and reference works, you will hardly run out of stories to read about the “Star Wars” universe from past and present. It’s a big universe out there, and every story it tells is connected to everyone else. Large stories are told as many different small and small stories as parts of a larger picture. These are the best pieces, big or small, in the history of the “Star Wars” universe.

15. Admiral Daala’s Rise in the Jedi Academy Trilogy After “Return of the Jedi” in the version of “Star Wars” continuity before Disney bought Lucasfilm, the empire fell into a group of splinter governments, led by self-proclaimed rulers who had invented new titles like “High Admiral”. or “warlord” while maintaining imperial legitimacy. Daala (a woman!) Decided to bring it back together and finally could – at least for a short time -. Her brilliant machinations were a damn convincing story and one of the only good contributions by the author Kevin J Anderson to the “Star Wars” lore.

14. The crisis of the black fleet This does not apply to the “Black Fleet Crisis Trilogy” as a whole, since two of the three main narrative sheets in these books have nothing to do with the event in “Star Wars” known as “Black Fleet Crisis”. The Crisis is great because it’s a cool scifi story that checks lots of boxes at the same time. In particular: unrecognizable alien power that you have never heard of, strange galactic political intrigues with many backlogs from this alien power and a great mystery of how these aliens came to power in the first place. It’s a really interesting scenario.

13. Darth Vader’s secret apprentice The “Star Wars” universe is full of stories about good trainees who go bad and devastate the good, but we have rarely found the opposite. That made “The Force Unleashed” a really new experience. You play as Darth Vader’s secret apprentice between the original and the prequel trilogy. You are a Dark Side Force user and Imperial soldier who becomes a villain in a truly epic way.

12. “X-Wing Alliance” You are ace and work for your family shipping company. You fly a freighter that does pretty boring things until your father’s sympathy for the Rebel Alliance returns to bite the whole family. You know how to do it: the empire brings the hammer down, you join the rebellion as a fighter pilot. But maybe the whole family isn’t around when they face the empire. This is the only “Star Wars” space combat simulator to tell you a personal story, and it turned out to be a great idea.

11. Admiral Thrawn Not specifically thought of Timothy Zahn’s Thrawn trilogy, but the story of Thrawn’s life as a whole and its lasting legacy in the expanded universe. This guy was so awesome that even a decade after his death, the plans he’d drawn up threatened to break up the young New Republic. His fingerprints are everywhere.

10. The Battle of Borleaias Late in the “New Jedi Order”, the famous rebel hero Wedge Antilles is accused of keeping the planet Borleias away from Yuuzhan Vong. Wedge, who is beside himself, pulls a lot of bells and whistles out of his butt – and this pair of books, written by the late fan favorite Aaron Allston, is full of great and funny dialogues, as you just know them from other “Star Wars” authors.

9. Wedge and his friends go to Adumar When the war against the empire comes to an end, rebel heroes Wedge Antilles and Tycho, Hobbie and Janso are sent as diplomats to a newly discovered planet that is full of people who don’t care about someone who isn’t a fighter pilot. If that sounds like a sitcom scenario, it’s because it is basically that way. And it’s great, continuously funny and very cumbersome – a great little side story that’s as funny as it gets in this universe.

8th Wraith Squadron The story of the Wraiths, told in three books, is unique in many ways among the “Star Wars” stories. It is followed by the famous rebel pilot Wedge Antilles, who assembles a hybrid squadron of star fighters and foot soldiers with emotionally unstable washouts. The idea is that if such a group has some room for maneuver, it could approach apparently normal war scenarios in a really unpredictable way, and that’s exactly what happens. It is the most human of all “Star Wars” stories, full of truth.

7. The story of the imperial agent in “The Old Republic” Many of the most interesting “Star Wars” stories are about characters who can’t use the Force, and this is one of them. You play as a spy for the Sith Empire (thousands of years before the movies) and do great war espionage. And you get into a galactic conspiracy to destroy both the Republic and the Empire – from a secret society tired of forcing factions to start all of these cross-galaxy wars. It is an absolutely convincing catch.

6. Rise and fall and rise of Revan Thousands of years before the films, Revan was a Jedi who led the Republic’s military against invading Mandalorians – just to turn to the dark side and wage his own war against the Republic before turning away from the dark and defeating his own armies , This is the very short, very incomplete version. Revan’s story is thoroughly intriguing, spanning hundreds of years in two video games (“Knights of the Old Republic”) and a stack of books and comics.

5. The Raid on the Jabba Palace in “The Return of the Jedi” Over the past few years, it has turned out that a lot of people have never really understood what Luke, Leia, Lando and Chewie did during the first part of “Return of the Jedi” – and now we have all these considerations about how it was ruthless and arbitrary. But no, this shit was a flawless robbery. They had a plan and they implemented it flawlessly and in style.

4. The dark wars This story was told in the video game “Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords” – a former Jedi who was banished from the order returns to the familiar room, around the Jedi who has disappeared from civilization and a couple more mysterious Find Sith Lords wreak havoc. It’s a rare “Star Wars” Noir story and pretty doozy.

3. “Traitor” In the 1990s, the “Star Wars” expansion universe became really moral and stuffy, and “Traitor” was a complete refutation of this approach. It is the darkest “Star Wars” story ever written, but ultimately it serves a positive agenda: one that claims that the Force may not be black and white and that the Jedi do not have to stand around to find out about the moral Implications of wondering everything they do. It has been a really great change for storytelling in the EU, and it’s nice that “The Last Jedi” could have a similar patch.

2. “Star Wars” The one who started it all is a silly, not very well thought out film, but it’s damn tight and covers everything it needs. It builds up a completely new universe so casually that it feels from the start that this is a real, lived place. Everything you need to know is right there.

1. “The Empire Strikes Back” The lesson J.J. Abrams and his friends should have learned from “The Empire Strikes Back”, which is widely regarded as the best “Star Wars” film, that you don’t make a “Star Wars” film that lasts by mimicking earlier ones – that did you go to a new place. “Empire” acts as the total opposite of the first film, so it’s a perfect sequel.

