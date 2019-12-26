advertisement

(This article contains a large number of spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. You have been warned.)

It is difficult for you to argue that the new trilogy of Disney’s “Star Wars” films was in some way harmonious. “The Force Awakens” opened the whole thing up with a rather chaotic replay of the original “Star Wars” film from 1977. Then “The Last Jedi” tried to make a hard left turn with some of the secrets that came with this new trilogy , And then “The Rise of Skywalker” seems to ignore everything but the basics from the first two films and just does a whole trilogy of storytelling in one film.

And in this way, director JJ Abrams retrospectively made both “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi” into bad films. That is not easy. But “The Rise of Skywalker” managed to accomplish this feat, and it is largely thanks to the crazy revelation that Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) is behind everything all the time.

From the moment it was announced last summer, I felt like bringing Palpatine back, which was probably a bad idea. We’ve seen this story before in the old “Dark Empire” comics from the early 90s, and it certainly wasn’t going well. And in “The Force Awakens” or “The Last Jedi” there was no evidence that there was a secret other power out there. But I assumed that everything would depend on how JJ Abrams and his friends handled it. Perhaps you could design this scenario to complement the other films and add some additional layers to the future portrayals of this new trilogy. Damn, the original trilogy managed to do “from a certain point of view” without offending your intelligence.

Unfortunately, it didn’t go that way at all.

Palpatin’s presence is found to be incredibly exciting and makes so much of what happened in the previous two films either meaningless or nonsensical. Watching the first two films in this trilogy after “The Rise of Skywalker” is now a bizarre experience. I’m not sure if the “Star Wars” films were ever so messed up – the prequels are horribly made films, but at least they have an overarching plot that makes more or less sense. This new trilogy is pure madness.

Much of it can only be attributed to the extent to which the emperor acts in “The Rise of Skywalker”. It is said that Palpatine orchestrated the rise of the First Order after the defeat of the empire at the end of “Return of the Jedi,” and that he literally created Snoke (Andy Serkis) to lead it. Made as if physically made – in the big temple on Exogol we see a big tube with a half-made snoke body. So theoretically, we can say that Snoke did everything he did because Emperor Palpatine told him to do it. I see no other way to interpret this turn of events with the minimal explanations we give in this film.

Not only that, it turned out that while the First Order was building an army and a large fleet, Palpatine was hanging out with a huge fleet of their own on Exogol, buried in the ice and each equipped with planet killing Death Star super lasers. The emperor basically had a thousand death stars. And none of them were ever used until one of them blew up a planet in “The Rise of Skywalker”.

This basic premise basically messes everything up, from “The Force Awakens” to “The Last Jedi”. The entire conflict between the Resistance and the First Order becomes an oddly low game when the emperor lurks out there with his thousand death stars. Why would the First Order do all of this to hollow out a planet and build a Starkiller base, their own new and improved Death Star, if Palpatine could have given them only a few of the Death Stars he already had?

The question of Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) pedigree may be more problematic. It’s not necessarily a problem that she is Palpatine’s granddaughter. It is an extremely important subject that Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher), as we learned later, knew about. This little treat makes everything Luke did in this trilogy seem particularly bizarre and stupid.

Let’s quickly resolve it. When Lando appears on the desert planet Pasaana in “The Rise of Skywalker”, he tells the gang that he originally came there with Luke more than a decade earlier. The two looked for Exogol, the snow planet on which Palpatine hangs in the film.

They came to Pasaana because they were chasing an old Jedi hunter from earlier times. But they found only an empty ship and no clues. The reason this Jedi hunter was on Pasaana was because he had been chasing Rey for Palpatine. But the hunter found her parents only because they left her behind on Jakku. So he killed the parents and fled before Luke and Lando got there. And I think Luke and Lando have given up the search because Lando is still there many years later.

It remains unsaid why Luke and Lando tried to find Exogol, but I can make a few simple guesses. The best option for “The Rise of Skywalker” is that Luke knew there was a Sith temple there and wanted to check it out, but didn’t know anything was going on. But that doesn’t seem like a likely story, because they’re not looking for clues – they’re looking for people who are alive and know about Exogol. And since Luke knew in the presence of Rey’s family, this whole adventure in search of Exogol must be where he found out about her.

So Luke knew about Exogol and he knew that a Jedi hunter was retiring to actively chase some people. Given his knowledge of Rey’s family in the present, he probably knew that Palpatine had a family and at least one grandchild, and that this family ran through the galaxy to escape Palpatine’s agents even though Palpatine was long dead. The only possible way out of this collection of evidence is that something strange and probably bad happens. Something Luke was the only Jedi to watch out for at the time.

So quickly that Luke Ben Solo (Adam Driver) and several others trained to become Jedi a few years before “The Force Awakens”, he and Leia sensed the existence of Snoke (Andy Serkis). And they knew that Snoke was trying to somehow get Ben to the dark side – the how of this situation has never been illustrated in any film or book. But a new comic released this week, “The Rise of Kylo Ren # 1”, seems to reveal that Luke didn’t just know about Snoke at the time, but that they had actually fought before and Luke was responsible for that Snoke looked totally confused with the films.

It always felt like Luke was banishing himself and disconnecting from power – let alone with an extrajudicial murder of his nephew – as explained in “The Last Jedi”, but if I am generous mood I can imagine that Luke thought he would do more harm than good after the stuff happened to Ben. But this new information makes it impossible to justify it unless you want to argue that Luke is too stupid to put these parts together. For decades before the First Order came into existence, he must have known that there was a great shadowy threat out there.

Hopefully, if we ever get a novel or comic book that tells the story of this little adventure with Lando, it will make more sense. But not at the moment.

This is the result of this strange, completely accidental addition of Emperor Palpatine to this trilogy. The fact that he was out there, orchestrating the creation of the First Order, and piling up a series of death stars changes the plot of the previous two films in a way that these films simply cannot support. This retcon just doesn’t work.

