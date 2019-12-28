advertisement

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” falls slightly behind its 2017 predecessor, “The Last Jedi”, at the Christmas box office. With an industry earning an estimated $ 26.2 million on its second Friday in the cinema, Disney / Lucasfilm’s production will make an estimated $ 141.5 million on this extended holiday weekend, which is due to Christmas Day on Wednesday.

This figure includes an estimated $ 78.8 million from Friday to Sunday, a decrease of 56 percent from the opening price of $ 177 million. Overall, the film is currently valued at a total of $ 368.6 million. For comparison: “The Last Jedi” earned $ 395 million in the first eleven days of cinema in Germany, including a Christmas day that fell on a Monday.

In second place this weekend is Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” with $ 11.7 million, currently valued at $ 58.7 million over five days, and domestic sales of $ 175.2 million -Dollar after three weekends -Disney releases over $ 200 million in North America this year.

Third place goes to another Sony release: Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” at $ 5.7 million on Friday, which has a strong audience and recognition, and is currently at $ 28.2 million for the Opening of 3,308 cinemas is estimated from pre-release projections. Fourth place is Disney’s “Frozen II” with $ 6 million, which after six theater weekends passed the domestic run of the original “Frozen”. With an estimated total volume of $ 26.4 million in five days, the sequel now has a total domestic volume of $ 420 million.

Completing the top 5 is Disney’s recently-released Spies in Disguise with $ 4.6 million on Friday, a 20th Century Fox title produced by Blue Sky and Chernin. Family voter turnout is starting to turn out to be lower than expected, and 5-day estimates are estimated to drop from 3,502 screens to $ 22.5 million. Spies in Disguise had had an expanded $ 2o million opening before release.

Outside the top 5 is A24’s crime novel “Uncut Gems”, which was forecast for a 5-day opening in the mid-teens and with a starting price of $ 19 million exceeds expectations. An additional $ 3.3 million was earned from 2,348 screens on Friday, for a total of $ 13.7 million. Safdie Bros. movie stars Adam Sandler raised a million dollars in limited editions before expanding to 2,341 screens.

The “Cats” from Universal are eighth behind. Cats earned $ 1.7 million on Friday and is expected to earn a total of $ 8.9 million over the five-day weekend, which is an estimated total of $ 17.9 million. And his war episode “1917”, which so far runs on 11 screens, sees a 5-day profit of $ 1 million on Friday after $ 180,000.

Lionsgate’s “Bombshell” is in ninth place on Friday at $ 1.6 million, with a $ 8.5 million five-day weekend for a total of $ 15.8 million. Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” is also strong and finished sixth. By the end of the weekend, it should be a cumulative $ 110.5 million.

Warner Bros. “Richard Jewell” earned another $ 1 million on Friday, bringing the total to $ 14.1 million, and “Just Mercy”, which appeared on only four limited edition screens during this vacation, earned $ 37,000 on Friday. A $ 250,000 5-day opening is planned.

