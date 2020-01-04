advertisement

On the first box office weekend in 2020, Disney and Sony continued their holiday dominance in the charts, and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” took first place for the third time in a row.

The J.J. Abram’s film is estimated to raise $ 36 million this weekend with 4,406 screens. This would increase its domestic sales to $ 453 million and, along with overseas figures, would increase its worldwide sales to over $ 900 million. “Rise of Skywalker” is well on the way to becoming Disney’s seventh release of 2019 with gross sales of $ 1 billion worldwide, although it will run behind its predecessor’s total sales of $ 1.33 billion ” Star Wars: The Last Jedi “will end.

Another Disney film that is approaching $ 450 million is Frozen II, which is still in the top 5 and fourth in the charts on the seventh weekend with $ 11.4 million. The weekend’s sequel took $ 38 million to gross overhaul the $ 1.27 billion gross of the Frozen original released in November 2013. It wasn’t until late January that the total amount for the domestic weekend fell below $ 10 million.

Sony takes the rest of the top 5 this weekend, with “Jumanji: The Next Level” grossing $ 8.7 million on Friday. It ranks third behind “Star Wars” with $ 26 million and domestic sales of $ 235 million after having exceeded $ 500 million worldwide last week. In third place is “Little Women”, which is currently only forecasting a 25% drop from the three-day opening of $ 16.7 million last weekend, which is estimated at $ 12.8 million.

Little Women is currently experiencing a wave of recognition and is expected to raise $ 59 million in theaters after 12 days. Sony also reports strong overseas figures after its release in France, Australia, Spain, and the UK, where only 1,700 international screens brought in $ 20.1 million.

The top 5 are completed with the release of Sony / Screen Gems’ “The Grudge”. Directed by Nicolas Pesce and produced by Sam Raimi, the sequel to the 2004 horror film of the same name will be released under Sony’s other releases, but tracker expectations will be met with an opening of $ 11 million.

However, this estimate could trend downward as critics and audiences alike are in high demand with a 15% Rotten Tomatoes score and an F on CinemaScore. It is the 20th film in CinemaScore history to be awarded an F and the first since Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” In September 2017.

