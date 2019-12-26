advertisement

(We have spoilers for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” here)

Sometimes “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” can simply be too much for our brain to process. This is the only explanation I can find why the gigantic fleet of Emperor Palpatine’s Death Stars has not been a really big topic of conversation for this film so far. Even if it could be the most absurd aspect of the whole film.

OK, let’s talk about it. At the beginning of the film, the emperor (Ian McDiarmid) reveals that he has a huge fleet of star destroyers that he hid under the ice on Exegol for how long. If Kylo Ren turns out to be a suitable successor to Palpatin’s Sith heritage, the First Order receives this fleet. Allegiant General Pryde (Richard E. Grant) later notes that if they receive this fleet, their military strength will increase “ten thousandfold”. And then, just before the final fight, we learn that every single one of these star destroyers has a Death Star super laser that can blow up a planet.

This is a really incredible revelation. The empire that tries to solve every problem with a Death Star has been a joke among fans of “Star Wars” for decades. Because of this, it was a bit surprising that people adopted “The Force Awakens” after presenting an extra large Death Star that could blow up several planets at the same time. But that’s something else. This is a fleet that is referred to in the movie as the largest fleet the galaxy has ever seen and that is composed entirely of death stars. It is a fleet that is so large that it has 10,000 times the performance of the First Order fleet, which has just conquered the entire galaxy.

So we’re literally talking about thousands of death stars. A threat that is so formidable and has never been hinted at on “The Rise of Skywalker” that everything that happened before in this entire franchise appears like minor conflicts – like the previous eight films, all are “The Hobbit” and “ The Rise “of Skywalker” is “The Lord of the Rings”.

I have so many questions about all of these mini death stars. If the Emperor hid on Exegol for 30 years, where did he get the largest fleet in galactic history from? Why did the First Order, which Palpatine was secretly leading all the time, have to build up a new fleet of new Star Destroyers from scratch if the Emperor owned this fleet? Why would they build a giant Death Star, presumably at his command, if he just left those Death Stars sitting in the ice and the technology to apparently attach a Death Star laser to a tall ship?

However, this article is not about the questions to which there are currently no answers. At the moment I’m just trying to remind everyone that “The Rise of Skywalker” has too many death stars. Adding a fourth death star in six films would be silly. Adding thousands of death stars at once is a parody. Except that “The Rise of Skywalker” is a mega-budget Star Wars film, not a cheap farce thrown together by the guys from “Meet the Spartans”. You built a fleet of death stars into this movie, and it shouldn’t be funny.

I just do not understand.

