advertisement

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be the third number 1 in the box office charts and raise $ 34.5 million to bring the domestic total to $ 453 million after three weekends.

Although the result was slightly below analysts’ expectations of $ 40 million, with over $ 1 billion in gross revenue worldwide, the film is still on its way to Disney’s seventh release in 2019, with $ 918 million -Dollar has already been raised after a global third weekend of $ 84 million.

advertisement

Holiday Holdovers completed the rest of the top 5 with the exception of the first release of “The Grudge” by Sony / Screen Gems in 2020. The horror film produced by Sam Raimi has an estimated opening price of $ 11.4 million on a budget of Weekend projections hit $ 10 million. However, it is far below the $ 39 million opening price of the 2004 version of “The Grudge” and the $ 20.8 million opening price of the 2006 sequel. It was also below the $ 18.2 million -Launched Escape Room, the horror film Sony released in this slot a year ago.

In addition, the film was the 20th release ever to get an F from CinemaScore audience polls. The last film to receive this grade was Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” In September 2017. Critics also waved the film with a 16% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The good news for Sony is that the two December releases “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Little Women” have strong numbers. “Jumanji” is second in the charts this weekend at $ 26.5 million, bringing the total to $ 236 million after four weekends. “Little Women” finished third with $ 13.5 million on the second weekend and a total of $ 60 million after 12 days of cinema.

The top 5 is completed with Disney’s “Frozen II”, which today will be the original “Frozen” and will be the most profitable animated film of all time. The film was released this weekend in Brazil, Argentina and Bolivia and has the highest opening of Disney Animation ever in these markets. With $ 53 million earned worldwide this weekend, Frozen II now has $ 1.325 billion, which cost $ 75 million, the $ 1.4 billion Avengers mark : Age of Ultron ”and to be on the top 10 list of all time.

There’s more to come …

advertisement