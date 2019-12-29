advertisement

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker closes the extended Christmas box office for an estimated total of $ 135 million over five days, bringing it to $ 361.8 million.

After the Skywalker Saga final raised $ 32 million on Christmas Day, some industry estimates predicted that J.J. Abrams’ film could beat the domestic pace of its predecessor, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, although the opening weekend was significantly shorter. But over the course of the weekend, these estimates were quickly lowered. “Last Jedi” had a total of $ 368 million in 10 days, and that was before an increase on Christmas Day when the film’s total inland increased to $ 464 million in cinemas after a full two weeks in cinemas.

Still, “Rise of Skywalker” posted $ 72 million for the second weekend from Friday to Sunday, a 59 percent decrease from the $ 177 million opening that matches other blockbusters that have opened at that level. The film now has a total of $ 725 million worldwide, with the domestic market share still oversized at $ 363 million overseas.

In second place is Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level”, which turns out to be a strong alternative to “Star Wars”, as his distributor had hoped. With a 3-day / $ 59 million 5-day weekend of $ 35.3 million, the sequel to “Jumanji” now has a total domestic cost of $ 175 million.

The success of Columbia / Regency’s “Little Women”, which opened on Christmas Day on 3,308 screens and also took fourth place in the charts with a 5-day opening of $ 29 million, also contributes to Sony’s big Christmas party. This surpasses industry predictions for a low $ 20 million opening and puts Greta Gerwig’s likely Best Picture Oscar nominee in a strong position to claim over $ 100 million domestically. Word of mouth was incredibly good with an A-on-CinemaScore and critics and audiences scored over 90% with rotten tomatoes.

Also opened this weekend and ranked 5th on Disney / Fox’s “Spies in Disguise” list, with a 5-day opening of $ 22 million from 3,502 screens and a worldwide opening of $ 38 million opened under the industry projections. The animated film produced by Blue Sky / Chernin with an A-on-CinemaScore and an RT critic rate of 72% was very well received.

However, “Spies” faces competition from families from “Jumanji” and the still up-and-coming “Frozen II”, which raised $ 26 million within 5 days to finish in third place on the movie charts. Frozen II has now completed the domestic flight of the original Frozen at $ 421 million, and is $ 57 million away from the global gross of $ 1.21 billion after six weekends.

