Have you ever looked at the London skyline and thought, “This view could really have to do with a huge sperm”?

Probably not, but you’re in luck because the developers are actually working on a building where the Big Smoke looks like it has been blown.

The 1,000-foot tower is officially called The Tulip, but I imagine there are only a handful of people who look at the building and think it looks like a flower. Those who do so are among the UK’s most innocent residents.

Plans for the structure were rejected by the Mayor of London last July after historic England and the historic royal palaces claimed that the tulip would dominate the landscape and diminish the Tower of London’s visual dominance, harming its role as a symbol of London would become royal power ‘.

Duncan Wilson, managing director of Historic England, drew attention to the shaft and the bulge of the building and said:

This building – an elevator shaft with a bulge at the top – would damage exactly what the developers claim – tourism and views of London’s extraordinary heritage.

The backdrop of the Tower of London, a symbol of the city, not only for millions of Londoners, but for the whole world and one of our most visited places, is being damaged.

City of London Corporation’s planning officers approved the plans last April, but Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has the authority to override planning decisions by City Councils in London, opposed the decision. However, the J. Safra Group behind the project and the architects Fosters and Partners have appealed to change the verdict.

J. Safra is already the owner of the Gherkin building on the London skyline – another structure that hardly resembles its namesake – but the company wants to sow a little more by building the sperm out of concrete and glass. Tulip, next to the pickle.

The Shard, The Tulip, is only 1.80 m shorter than the tallest building in Western Europe and would contain glazed observation levels supported by the above shaft, giving tourists a bird’s eye view of London.

Visitors could enjoy the view from three rotating gondolas attached to the summit, and The Tulip will also house an educational floor during school hours that will serve as a resource for local community groups and charities.

If the building wins, the developers believe it could boost the local economy by £ 1 billion and create 600 full-time jobs. Let’s not forget to add a huge sperm to the landscape.

Twitter users quickly got to grips with the “unique” design of the building, and many use social media to make fun of its shape.

Fosters and Partners has contacted the government’s planning inspector, who can take up to 12 months to make the decision. If the plans are approved, construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

The building may not convince everyone, but it will undoubtedly be a topic of conversation.

