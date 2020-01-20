advertisement

Six deaths that appear to be related. Real crime thriller fans will definitely see this on Sunday.

With a plethora of documentaries to look forward to in 2020 – the most interesting ones are presented here – fans of the genre will apparently have a lot to do in the coming months.

However, one feature that has definitely sparked our interest is The Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice and it starts this Sunday.

Ok what is it about

advertisement

Retired detectives Anthony Duarte and Kevin Gannon investigate six deaths – all related to the age of the victims, the cause of death and the fact that smiley graffiti was found at most of the crime scenes.

Smileys murder theory assumes that a number of young men who were found dead in the water in several U.S. states have not accidentally drowned, as law enforcement officials have found, but have been the victims of a serial killer or serial killer.

The series follows an active private investigation led by retired detectives who work with victims’ families and the best forensic experts.

The aim of the documentary series is to further investigate and question whether these mysterious drownings are not accidents but murder cases.

The only big question is whether all of these deaths can be linked to the larger theory of smiley killers.

It is worth noting that the two detectives, along with their investigative partners, debunked their theories about the so-called serial killer cell before presenting these cases in the documentation.

In 2008, the FBI investigated the deaths and concluded that, as mentioned in the case reports, the vast majority of deaths were due to accidental drowning.

In 2012, the Center for Murder Research examined 40 deaths and came to the same conclusion.

In the meantime, the various police and investigative agencies have, with one exception, refused to change their conclusions despite their steadfast investigations, where local law enforcement agencies have stopped.

However, these deaths are still puzzling.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXI3-2Pv_vQ [/ embed]

From an aesthetic point of view, the six episodes each focus on one victim.

As each episode progresses, viewers are given information about the case and how the smiley murder theory can be applied to the case and the outcome of the investigation.

The official summary said: “More than 350 college-age men have died in accidental drowning in the United States since 1997. The bodies were all found in regional clusters across the country, and the victims are incredibly similar: all top students and athletes who disappear after a night drinking with friends.

“The secret that is found near almost every body is a graffiti sign for a smiley face. This documentary follows a unique team of former NYPD investigators who have dedicated their lives to proving the country’s most notorious chain, mysterious, Accidental drowning is not an accident at all.

“Will they be able to prove that these deaths were actually committed by one of the most prolific serial killers in US history?”

The first two parts of The Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice broadcast on Sunday, January 26th, at 9pm on Sky Crime and NOW TV.

Take a look at what’s coming.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BE1Ksup6MY [/ embed]

Clip about oxygen

,

advertisement