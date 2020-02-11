advertisement

David Ellison’s Skydance Media has received a $ 275 million investment from RedBird Capital Parters and the company behind the Oscar-winning film Parasite, CJ Entertainment and Merchandising.

The investment and partnership are intended to help expand the global reach of the “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and “Top Gun: Maverick” studios on film, TV, animation and interactive platforms. Skydance’s current investor base, including the Ellison family and Tencent Holdings Ltd., also participated in the investment round.

Ellison founded the production studio in 2010 with the goal of producing event-level entertainment for a global audience. Ellison’s sister Megan Ellison founded and leads the Annapurna Pictures indie studio.

“We are honored to work with RedBird Capital and CJ ENM. These are highly developed strategic partners who believe in our creative vision and ambitious strategy to build the studio of the future. Ellison said in a statement: “Your partnership will help us to have another decade of exponential growth if we want to shape the future of where is the conversation going? “

Ellison’s company produced the under-performing of “Gemini Man” and “Terminator: Dark Fate” last year. The studio probably hopes to reverse some of the blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” expected this year and the upcoming Michael B. Jordan thriller “Without Repentance.”

The participation of RedBird Capital and CJ Entertainment consolidates a strategic partnership with Skydance, which the company hopes will support Skydance’s growth path. RedBird Capital led the investment round and contributed its expertise in scaling owner-managed companies with a focus on increasing value over time in Skydance. Through this partnership with leading entertainment company CJ Entertainment and its Studio Dragon subsidiary, Skydance will work in the extensive libraries of both studios to create compelling stories that appeal to a global audience and strengthen presence in the APAC region.

“We are delighted to partner with Skydance Media with RedBird Capital, Tencent and the Ellison family,” said Min Heoi Heo, CEO of CJ Entertainment, in a statement. “CJ focuses solely on strengthening limitless content to attract a global audience. With partners who share our vision, we will create exceptional content together to define the next chapter in the entertainment industry. “

In the 10 years since Ellison founded Skydance, the studio has produced some of the largest action-adventure films and has raised more than $ 5.8 billion at box office worldwide to date. In addition to the film, Skydances TV-Slate includes six series on various networks, platforms and streamers, including Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” and “Altered Carbon” as well as “Condor”, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and “Jack” Reacher. “

The company founded Skydance Animation in 2017 and will produce a range of original animation programs for film and television.

“As the media entertainment landscape continues to evolve against the backdrop of a changing sales environment, I can’t imagine a more convincing pure play content company than Skydance Media,” said RedBird Capital founder and managing partner Gerry Cardinale in a statement “Under Because of its leadership and strategic vision, Skydance has set up a diversified content creation platform that prioritizes high quality production and generation of original content with financial discipline and a focus on long-term value creation from equity. We look forward to working with CJ ENM , Tencent and the Ellison family work together to help Skydance realize its huge potential. ”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Skydance. Raine Group acted as financial advisor and Paul Hastings LLP as legal advisor to CJ Entertainment.

