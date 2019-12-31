advertisement

Sky News takes part in British climate change expedition to Antarctica

Sky News is accompanying a British expedition to Antarctica to investigate the melting of the ice caps and the effects of global warming on penguin colonies.

Scientists have so far struggled to count the emperor penguin population, using satellite imagery to get a more accurate number that they now believe is twice as high as previously thought.

The expedition will try to determine the damage to the Antarctic ice caps as the emperor penguins need the sea ice to multiply.

The space needed to support this population is shrinking as Antarctica has lost three trillion tons of ice in the past 25 years and half of it has been lost in the past five years.

