Sky has released a bunch of new shows that should light up our TV screens later this year.

In addition to revealing Colm Meaney’s first Gangs of London trailer earlier today, Sky and NOW TV also gave us a glimpse of some of the other 80 original television shows they plan to release in 2020.

Deirdre O’Kane will host his own Sky stand-up series later this year. Photo: Kieran Harnett

“Deirdre O’Kane’s Live from Dublin” (a current working title) will be a five-episode series that was filmed in front of a live audience at the Olympia Theater in Dublin.

Deirdre O’Kane, one of Ireland’s best-known stand-up actresses, will host the debates with her own house group and will feature guests such as Bill Bailey, Tommy Tiernan, Kerry Godliman and Neil Delamere make us laugh. .

‘Brassic’ will return to Sky and NOW TV for a third season later this year.

A third season of eight episodes “Brassic” is also on its way to Sky and NOW TV, with the return of Michelle Keegan, Joseph Gilgun and Damien Molony in the drama series. Gilgun, who has had lead roles in “Misfits” and “Preacher” in the past, is the co-creator of the series.

When asked if she had seen any part of her character Erin in herself, Keegan said, “Maybe a little. Often when you see a program on the working classes, it’s negative and the mother is frowned upon, but it’s very My character is portrayed as a good mother, a strong woman who is driven to do well for herself and give her son the kind of education she never had had. “

David Schwimmer stars in the new humorous Sky series “Intelligence”

Even before we had a chance to watch the first season of David Schwimmer’s new comedy series ‘Intelligence’, a second season is already in preparation. Presented on both Sky One and NOW TV starting February 21, the workplace comedy takes place at the GCHQ in the United Kingdom.

Schwimmer joins the author and creator of the Nick Mohammed series for a preview of the more refined and geek version of MI5.

When asked if he would consider taking a job on the Emerald Isle, Schwimmer replied: “Now that you have checked the United Kingdom box, are you considering taking a job in Ireland? never had a chance to work in Ireland, but I would love to. What do you have! Unlike most Americans, I do not have Irish parents that I know at least, but I would love to work there day. “

Jude Law featured in day three of Sky Atlantic

And finally, a must-see not to be missed, ‘The third day’ is the world’s first immersive television drama for Sky and NOW TV, with an innovative live event organized as part of the series. Naomie Harris and Jude Law will be the stars and the revolutionary project will tell three autonomous but interconnected stories.

The first part of the series will be called “Summer”, with Jude Law. After the conclusion of the first part, viewers will have the chance to be part of the world “The third day” during a major immersive theatrical event. Space will be limited so that the public can follow the events online.

“The Third Day” ends with “Winter”, with Naomi Harris, and each of the three stories can be experienced separately or as a complete series on Sky Atalantic and NOW TV over six episodes.

.