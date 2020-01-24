advertisement

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game Skills competition will take place on Friday, January 24th, from 8:00 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. Here you will find everything you need to know, including the evening schedule and how to watch it via live stream.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game Skills competition will start tonight, January 24th. It’s a time for fans to watch players fool around, do some impressive things and, above all, have fun. The NHL will track down some of the biggest names in hockey to offer fans an impressive show.

It will take place in the Enterprise Center, the home arena of defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. St. Louis will host its third all-star game overall and its first since 1988. In 1970 it was also the venue for the event.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the event, including information about television and the live stream, as well as the event schedule and participants.

advertisement

HOW TO LOOK

Preshow

Date: Friday January 24, 2020

Time: 6:00 p.m. European summer time

TV broadcasting: NHL Network

skills competition

date: Friday, January 24, 2020

time: 8:00 pm. European summer time

Where: Enterprise Center

television transmission: NBCSN

Live Streaming: NBCSN

EVENT PLAN AND PARTICIPANTS

Bridgestone NHL fastest skater

Each skater makes one lap on the ice rink. The fastest skater wins. Connor McDavid has won the last three titles and wants to win his fourth competition in a row for faster skaters. Nobody won more than two.

Jack Eichel – Buffalo Sabers

Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado Avalanche

Connor McDavid – Edmonton Oilers

Mathew Barzal – New York Islanders

Chris Kreider – New York Rangers

Anthony Duclair – Senators from Ottawa

Travis Konecny ​​- Philadelphia leaflets

Quinn Hughes – Vancouver Canucks

Bud Light NHL Save Streak

Each goalkeeper saves against opposing division players who try to score on escape routes. The players compete against the goalkeeper until a goal has been scored. The goalkeeper with the longest savings wins. In the event of a tie, the goalkeeper with the most saves wins. If there is a tie there is a sudden death of the “Goalie Goals”.

David Rittich – Calgary Flames

Tristan Jarry – Pittsburgh penguins

Jordan Binnington – St. Louis Blues

Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay Blitz

Frederik Andersen – Toronto Maple Leafs

Jacob Markstrom – Vancouver Canucks

Braden Holtby – Washington Capitals

Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets

Honda NHL accuracy shooting

Each player shoots at targets that are illuminated by LED lighting. The player who reaches all goals in the shortest possible time wins.

Jaccob Slavin – Carolina Hurricanes

Tyler Bertuzzi – Detroit Red Wings

Leon Draisaitl – Edmonton Oilers

Jonathan Huberdeau – Florida Panthers

Nico Hischier – New Jersey Devils

Tomas Hertl – San Jose Sharks

Alex Pietrangelo – St. Louis Blues

Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets

Elite Women’s 3-on-3, presented by Adidas

This year, the USA and Team Canada ice hockey teams will take part in the qualification competition. You will have a 3v3 scrimmage consisting of two 10 minute periods.

Team USA

Kacey Bellamy

Alex Carpenter

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Brianna Decker

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson

Annie Pankowski

Alex Rigsby Cavallini

Lee Stecklein

Team Canada

Meghan Agosta

Mélodie Daoust

Ann-Renée Desbiens

Renata Fast

Laura Fortino

Rebecca Johnston

Sarah nurse

Marie-Philip Poulin

Natalie Spooner

Blayre Turnbull

Enterprise NHL Hardest Shot

Quite self-explanatory. Each player has three tries. John Carlson of the Washington Capitals is the reigning champion.

Mark Giordano – Calgary Flames

Seth Jones – Columbus Blue Jackets

Shea Weber – Montreal Canadians

Victor Hedman – Tampa Bay Blitz

Elias Pettersson – Vancouver Canucks

John Carlson – Washington Capitals

Next: A player every team should trade with

Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars

The players shoot from elevated platforms. You will shoot at different targets on the ice.

Women’s Elite All-Star (CAN)

Women’s Elite All-Star (USA)

David Pastrnak – Boston Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk – Calgary Flames

Patrick Kane – Chicago Blackhawks

Tyler Seguin – Dallas Stars

Brady Tkachuk – Senators from Ottawa

David Perron – St. Louis Blues

Ryan O’Reilly – St. Louis Blues

Mitchell Marner – Toronto Maple Leafs

advertisement