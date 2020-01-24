The 2020 NHL All-Star Game Skills competition will take place on Friday, January 24th, from 8:00 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. Here you will find everything you need to know, including the evening schedule and how to watch it via live stream.
The 2020 NHL All-Star Game Skills competition will start tonight, January 24th. It’s a time for fans to watch players fool around, do some impressive things and, above all, have fun. The NHL will track down some of the biggest names in hockey to offer fans an impressive show.
It will take place in the Enterprise Center, the home arena of defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. St. Louis will host its third all-star game overall and its first since 1988. In 1970 it was also the venue for the event.
Here you will find everything you need to know about the event, including information about television and the live stream, as well as the event schedule and participants.
HOW TO LOOK
Preshow
Date: Friday January 24, 2020
Time: 6:00 p.m. European summer time
TV broadcasting: NHL Network
skills competition
date: Friday, January 24, 2020
time: 8:00 pm. European summer time
Where: Enterprise Center
television transmission: NBCSN
Live Streaming: NBCSN
EVENT PLAN AND PARTICIPANTS
Bridgestone NHL fastest skater
Each skater makes one lap on the ice rink. The fastest skater wins. Connor McDavid has won the last three titles and wants to win his fourth competition in a row for faster skaters. Nobody won more than two.
- Jack Eichel – Buffalo Sabers
- Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado Avalanche
- Connor McDavid – Edmonton Oilers
- Mathew Barzal – New York Islanders
- Chris Kreider – New York Rangers
- Anthony Duclair – Senators from Ottawa
- Travis Konecny - Philadelphia leaflets
- Quinn Hughes – Vancouver Canucks
Bud Light NHL Save Streak
Each goalkeeper saves against opposing division players who try to score on escape routes. The players compete against the goalkeeper until a goal has been scored. The goalkeeper with the longest savings wins. In the event of a tie, the goalkeeper with the most saves wins. If there is a tie there is a sudden death of the “Goalie Goals”.
- David Rittich – Calgary Flames
- Tristan Jarry – Pittsburgh penguins
- Jordan Binnington – St. Louis Blues
- Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay Blitz
- Frederik Andersen – Toronto Maple Leafs
- Jacob Markstrom – Vancouver Canucks
- Braden Holtby – Washington Capitals
- Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets
Honda NHL accuracy shooting
Each player shoots at targets that are illuminated by LED lighting. The player who reaches all goals in the shortest possible time wins.
- Jaccob Slavin – Carolina Hurricanes
- Tyler Bertuzzi – Detroit Red Wings
- Leon Draisaitl – Edmonton Oilers
- Jonathan Huberdeau – Florida Panthers
- Nico Hischier – New Jersey Devils
- Tomas Hertl – San Jose Sharks
- Alex Pietrangelo – St. Louis Blues
- Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets
Elite Women’s 3-on-3, presented by Adidas
This year, the USA and Team Canada ice hockey teams will take part in the qualification competition. You will have a 3v3 scrimmage consisting of two 10 minute periods.
Team USA
- Kacey Bellamy
- Alex Carpenter
- Kendall Coyne Schofield
- Brianna Decker
- Amanda Kessel
- Hilary Knight
- Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson
- Annie Pankowski
- Alex Rigsby Cavallini
- Lee Stecklein
Team Canada
- Meghan Agosta
- Mélodie Daoust
- Ann-Renée Desbiens
- Renata Fast
- Laura Fortino
- Rebecca Johnston
- Sarah nurse
- Marie-Philip Poulin
- Natalie Spooner
- Blayre Turnbull
Enterprise NHL Hardest Shot
Quite self-explanatory. Each player has three tries. John Carlson of the Washington Capitals is the reigning champion.
- Mark Giordano – Calgary Flames
- Seth Jones – Columbus Blue Jackets
- Shea Weber – Montreal Canadians
- Victor Hedman – Tampa Bay Blitz
- Elias Pettersson – Vancouver Canucks
- John Carlson – Washington Capitals
Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars
The players shoot from elevated platforms. You will shoot at different targets on the ice.
- Women’s Elite All-Star (CAN)
- Women’s Elite All-Star (USA)
- David Pastrnak – Boston Bruins
- Matthew Tkachuk – Calgary Flames
- Patrick Kane – Chicago Blackhawks
- Tyler Seguin – Dallas Stars
- Brady Tkachuk – Senators from Ottawa
- David Perron – St. Louis Blues
- Ryan O’Reilly – St. Louis Blues
- Mitchell Marner – Toronto Maple Leafs