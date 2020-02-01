advertisement

Ben Gralla came from Illinois to the 44th White Pine Stampede on Saturday.

But the long-standing ski competition is not the only reason he came to Mancelona.

Gralla says, “I’m here just for Jack.”

advertisement

Jack McKaig founded and directed the stampede for 42 years.

He died after the 2018 race.

But many runners will not forget the man who started it all.

“I’m really happy to be here because I missed last year’s race and I miss Jack. So I came here specifically to ski this race for Jack, ”said Gralla.

Race directors also started the Jack Mckaig Social Justice Scholarship to honor him.

“We are giving this scholarship to a senior graduate of Mancelona High,” said Alyse Tarbutton, volunteer coordinator for the White Pine Stampede.

It’s not the only way the hustle and bustle makes a difference in the community.

Tarbutton adds: “We have a long relationship with the Children’s Foundation of Michigan. And we have donated more than $ 100,000 throughout our relationship. “

All this made possible by the runners who return year after year.

“This race is nothing without the people who have been part of it for decades. It’s a tradition for the city of Mancelona and Bellaire. It’s a tradition for all the skiers who have been there, some from the start, “said Tarbutton.

And runners also have their reasons.

Ben Gralla said: “It’s very soothing and far from the madness of the world. If I can keep my skis over time, I will be here next year. ”

advertisement