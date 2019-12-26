advertisement

Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn believes women are not the only ones to get engagement rings. So on Christmas day she gave a girlfriend P.K. Subban, the Canadian defender of the New Jersey Devils. “On our 2 year anniversary, in a ‘non-traditional’ move, I asked KP to marry me and he said, Yes!” Vonn posted on Twitter. “Women aren’t the only ones to get engagement rings!”

Included was a photo of Vonn, a smiling Subban sporting the new ring and their three dogs in front of a Christmas tree. Ifti wore matching pajamas.

Vonn said she wanted to return the favor ‘Subban, a Devils star player who proposed to her on August 14th.

advertisement

“We talk about equality, but actions speak louder than words,” Vonn said. “Men should get engagement rings and that is what KP deserves.” (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina Editing by Leslie Adler)

advertisement