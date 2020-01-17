advertisement

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. – There was no shortage of skiers and snowboarders Friday at Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville.

There is another long holiday weekend en route, just like some winter weather.

“I’m so excited. I love snow, so I’m looking forward to it,” said Bryn Milizia, Upper Dublin.

advertisement

Managers at the resort tell Newswatch 16 that the snow cannons have been fired in recent days. Despite a slow start to the season, 30 of the 39 routes are open on Camelback.

The hope is to get everything filled in with the help of Mother Nature.

“It really is, this is the first weekend that people really go up the mountain. In addition to Christmas week, we are quite busy but really, everyone is waiting so far to get into ski mode. Now that we have an absolutely perfect weekend for the bow really has no reason for people not to come out. People are excited about it, they are ready to get out and we are ready for them to come out, “said AJ Stack, Camelback Mountain Resort.

Some skiers and snowboarders were a little nervous earlier this week when we were warmer than normal temperatures. But now that winter is back, they are ready to rock.

“I wasn’t worried. I knew it would be cold again,” Connor Brooks, New Jersey.

“I’m excited. I also love snow. There are lots of fun things to do,” said Abby Bainbridge, Upper Dublin.

Matthew Lipton from Connecticut is looking forward to snow, but also prefers some sun.

“I think it’s sunny when I’m skiing because I love the heat,” said Matthew Lipton, Connecticut.

Managers expected thousands of visitors during the long holiday weekend.

If you are planning a ski trip to the Poconos, follow the links to some trail conditions.

Camelback Mountain Resort, here

Shawnee Ski Resort, here

Blue Mountain Ski Resort, here

Jack Frost, Big Boulder, here

.

advertisement