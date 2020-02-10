advertisement

More than 400 companies around the world have already seen or forecast a negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on their business.

According to Amenity Analytics, Columbia Sportswear Co., Skechers USA Inc., Tapestry Inc., Capri Holdings Ltd. and Ralph Lauren Corp. to the fashion companies who have raised concerns about the potential business impact from the rapidly spreading disease. The software company tracked mentions of the public health emergency in management commentary and analyst questions on earnings reports, and found a total of 421 companies expecting the corona virus to have some impact.

Simon Property Group, Canada Goose Holdings Ltd., Levi Strauss & Co., Deckers Outdoor Corp. and Hennes & Mauritz AB (or H & M) also made the list.

advertisement

connected

Travel restrictions in China have reduced tourism, production, and pedestrian traffic to the store, and some international brands, including Nike Inc. and Burberry Group PLC, have temporarily closed stores or shortened operating hours in severely affected areas of China where the corona virus has occurred is. While some retailers have forecast lower sales that are likely to negatively impact their bottom line, the extent of the impact remains unclear.

According to a recent study by Coresight Research, citing an early estimate by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the virus could slow China’s gross domestic product growth by 0.5 to 1 percentage point in 2020 – a 5.9% loss around 7. $ 2 billion to $ 14.3 billion.

Monday morning, the death toll after the outbreak was 910, with the exception of two deaths on mainland China. More than 40,000 people have been infected with the corona virus. The shares hardly changed at the start of the market: the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 27 points, the S & P 500 by 3 points and the Nasdaq Composite by 28 points.

Want more?

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, and 4 other fashion companies do business with coronavirus

Has the U.S. trade tide helped manufacturers limit coronavirus damage?

From shoe retailers to trade fairs: how fashion feels the effects of the corona virus

advertisement