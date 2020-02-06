advertisement

Skechers USA Inc. shares trade very quickly on Thursday after close of business after the shoemaker’s fourth quarter sales exceeded expectations.

The shares of the Manhattan Beach, California-based company rose nearly 8% to $ 40.98 after 4:30 p.m. ET. In its December 31, financial report, Skechers saw sales increase 23.1% to $ 1.33 billion, compared to analysts’ forecasts of $ 1.25 billion. Earnings per share were in line with forecasts and increased 25.8% to 39 cents with earnings of $ 59.5 million.

The company attributed the sales growth to a 31.2% increase in foreign sales and a 13% improvement in domestic sales. Revenue in the same store increased 9.9%, while Skechers direct sales grew 19.4% and wholesale 10.4%.

“Skechers’ record fourth quarter and full year results reflect the strength of our brand, product offering and global execution capabilities,” said CFO John Vandemore. “We continue to invest worldwide to build on these strengths and support our strategy, expand internationally and deepen our direct customer relationships in stores and on the Internet.”

For the full year, Skechers sales grew 12.5% ​​to $ 5.2 billion as overseas business grew 20.2% and sales for the domestic arm increased 3.3%.

Together with its report, the performance and lifestyle footwear company joined the growing list of companies warning of the outbreak of the fatal corona virus in China, which resulted in the closure of retail stores and factories, and limited transportation within the country ,

“We are deeply concerned about the health crisis in China and the well-being of our employees, partners, suppliers and consumers in the region,” said CEO Robert Greenberg. “We continue to monitor this situation and its potential disruption to our global business. The Skechers brand is strong in China and we remain confident that we have good long-term prospects in China. “

For the first quarter of 2020, Skechers anticipates sales in the range of $ 1.4 to 1.425 billion and earnings per share of $ 0.70 to $ 0.75, with “a first estimate of the impact of current events in China the company “, including” a significant number “. of temporary store closings and “below average” comparable store sales.

