LAUSANNE, Switzerland – A skater was seriously injured during a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne after falling from about five meters onto the ice, the police said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Russian is in mortal danger, said the police in the canton of Vaud. The police in Lausanne are investigating the incident on Tuesday.

Police said the woman was being hoisted by a cable from the ceiling of the main hockey stadium in Lausanne. The skater suddenly lost his balance and fell.

The investigation must try to “determine the reasons, circumstances, and possible responsibilities for this accident,” the police said.

The International Olympic Committee said in a statement that an artist had been evacuated to a hospital in Lausanne for treatment without further explanation of the incident.

“We are very sad about this incident and have followed all developments closely,” said IOC President Thoms Bach on Wednesday at a kick-off event for the young athletes.

According to Virginie Faivre, President of the Lausanne 2020 Organizing Committee, some “minor changes” will be made to the opening show.

“We were all very touched by what happened and we want to send our thoughts to you and your family,” said Faivre.

The university hospital that treats the skater, known locally as CHUV, is one of the “top 10 hospitals” in the world, according to Faivre, a former freestyle world champion.

The two-week games begin on Thursday with a ceremony in the new arena, which also hosts the men’s ice hockey world championship in May.

