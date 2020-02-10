advertisement

“It is a perfect time to launch a shoe collection aimed at people who have been influenced by skateboarding,” added Erik Ellington, founder of the new Human Recreational Services (HRS) brand.

The goal of the 42-year-old professional athlete was to create a line of shoes that reflect the skate culture, even for those who are only spectators. “HRS is inspired by skateboarding – it has everything to do with skateboarding and nothing at the same time.”

On the heels of brands like Supreme, which are recognized worldwide in the luxury industry, it only seems fitting that HRS strives to have a place at the table. Ellington also showed his admiration for the coveted streetwear brand: “Supreme kicked in the door so people and labels like mine are taken seriously now.”

HRS leopard lace design.

CREDIT: Courtesy of the brand

Technically, HRS shoes can be worn for ice skating, but the shoes are not specifically designed for such performances. Plus, its core styles differ widely from sneakers. Ellington, who launched the brand in late 2018, focuses on delivering a curated collection of moccasins, mainly made in Italy. The Del Ray boat shoe, for example, is its characteristic silhouette, available in black lacquer, red and white leather and suede. The style is a tribute to classic fashion houses, according to Ellington from Los Angeles.

To promote growth, its brand has a handful of partners, including Vaz Rajan, a creative management consultant who oversees the artistic direction, design, and sourcing of the company’s production in Italy.

Rajan said: “HRS offers a bold and unique proposal that combines the personal and cultural interests of Erik and his entourage of skateboarders with the implementation of a luxury brand.”

HRS recently celebrated its first anniversary and has not looked back since the debut of the online offer for its direct-to-consumer collection.

As a self-financed company, HRS was able to develop organically through direct advertising in the most important growth years and make new mistakes without being under pressure to invest. However, Ellington is aiming for global retail distribution this year. “I would appreciate it if our shoes were sold in stores like Très Bien in Sweden or Maxfield in Los Angeles,” he said.

Current prices are in the low $ 200 range. The expanded collection will be released in fall 2020 and ranges up to $ 600.

