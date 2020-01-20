advertisement

Adelaide downsizers are “far more careful” when choosing their home as they try to make the most of their lifestyle changes, a local agent says.

Cynthia Sajkunovic of Ouwens Casserly Real Estate says she has noticed changing trends in the market in recent years and many people who choose to sell the family home are now happy to “put the coins away”.

“Five years ago, people who zoomed out usually only zoomed out a bit,” she says.

“I now believe that other companies are ready to significantly downsize and forego much of the space they once loved.”

“People are willing to live with less (property), but have a little bit more money in their pockets. That seems like a very strong thing they are aiming for … they are far more careful. “

Another trend is people’s willingness to experience life in a different place.

“If you zoom out now, you often don’t just stick to the same areas with which you were familiar,” says Sajkunovic. “They broaden their horizons.

“Your priorities have changed … and if you leave the family home at some point, you are looking for a lifestyle change. They want to be down the street from popular coffee shops and restaurants – they want a changed lifestyle, convenience and something that will cause excitement. “

She says that when children leave home, couples often find their family residences too large and the associated costs – such as the installments – a burden.

“They believe that the cost of operating these large houses is far greater than their need to maintain them. They think more practically,” said Sajkunovic.

“People no longer want to pay these costs … they see that it is a futile opportunity to go on vacation, go on cruises, or spend that money in other areas of their lives.”

Oren Klemich, managing director of Klemich Real Estate, agrees that people make their living choices based on their lifestyle, but says there is no clear way that many choose to stay and renovate, or in one Retirement home.

“However, what I really like are people who have spent three decades in a family home in a suburb and want to be close to the lifestyle of the café,” he says.

“The most common trend I see is people looking for a low-maintenance lifestyle – and North Adelaide and Norwood are probably the two key areas where people want to be around.”

According to Klemich, some older homeowners are now “calculating” the move and opting for a renovation instead of buying a new property.

“This is common and I assume that further renovation work is currently being carried out … due to the costs involved. For example, the stamp duty is on the purchase of a home worth millions

50 giants and let’s go: “Okay, that’s a lot of lawn cuts, let’s stay tuned.”

“So there is a certain mix. Some baby boomers make the buzz and decide that it is not financially viable, but those who clearly want to take a step are trying to put some money in super and get locked in and -leave-like lifestyle transform. “

