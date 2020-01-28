advertisement

Dozens of smaller cities have compared to larger cities over the past 20 years to drive price growth, new numbers show, and Queensland’s once-emerging “mini” capitals could be back in service.

Investigations by the property company from Queensland, Propertyology, showed that so-called “country” capitals such as Cairns, Townsville and Mackay played a central role in their regions and provided respectable growth and strong potential for a return to double-digit growth.

Real estate manager Simon Pressley said that the worst for commodity-bound regions that have been hard hit in the past decade is definitely over.

“Small doesn’t mean bad,” he said. “Cairns, Townsville and Mackay are among the 20 most populous cities in Australia. They are mini capitals. “

“Average annual growth over the past 20 years has been 5.4 percent annually in Cairns, 5 percent in Mackay and 4.6 percent in Townsville.”

“If someone said to me that the growth is 5 percent a year, I would say where I sign. If you look at the size of the population, it is a big bang for you. It is essentially affordable for people to invest. “

The median house price in Cairns was $ 410,000, while Townsville was $ 350,000, Pressley said.

“It’s as cheap as french fries and it’s big cities, just a little bit under Hobart. Cairns is bigger than Darwin, Townsville resembles Geelong, Wollongong and Hobart. Many people are not aware of this, and Townsville is officially Australia’s military capital. The prospects for all three of these cities – Cairns, Townsville and Mackay – are very good. “

“The next five years for these three will likely be the best they have had since before the GFC when they had double-digit numbers year after year.”

In the five years between 2003 and 2007, the annual change in the average property price in Townsville was 17%, 28%, 20%, 13% and 24%. Sydney and Melbourne have never seen these numbers. “

“In January 2003, the average price of a house in Townsville was $ 144,000 and in December 2007 it was $ 360,000. It’s pretty much the same price as today, it just went flat.

“Mackay previously had similar numbers. From 2003 to 2007 it was 16 percent, 36 percent, 36 percent, 20 percent and 5 percent. “

From late 2013 to late 2017, Mackay’s median house price rose from $ 430,000 to $ 340,000. In some cases, the median in Sydney has lost $ 190,000 in two years. That’s a lot of money. “

Cairns growth rates in the five years to 2007 were 16%, 32%, 12%, 13% and 15%.

Mr. Pressley said the whole country must experience significant wage growth before the 20 percent growth years return.

But he said 10 percent was possible and the Queensland market generally had that potential over the next couple of years.

