Over 60 years of worship are wrapped in boxes, marking the beginning of a new era for the faithful of Glenrothes.

Members of the congregation of the Evangelist Evangelist of Saint Luke, the Scottish Episcopal Church of Auchmuty remove the last vestiges of their church in the Ninian quadrant. It has been their place of worship and prayer since 1960.

Jacqueline Cook, Gordon Mumm, Fiona Mumm, Rev Gerry Dillon, Gwynneth Crawford and Sally Carr pack books and church items.

As the church heads to its new temporary home in nearby St Columba Church, builders will move in, triggering the start of an ambitious £ 425,000 renovation and redevelopment of the current St Lukes building.

When completed, it will transform St Luke into a multifunctional public center and café for use by all aspects of the local community, while renewing it as a place of worship.

Forestry secretary Fiona Munn said, “It seems plans have been around forever, but now that we end up packing, suddenly, the redevelopment and transformation of St Luke all seem very real.

“The building is largely as it was when it was built in 1960, when Glenrothes was flourishing as a new town, so there are many happy memories for many residents , old and new, attached to the church.

“But the move also marks the start of an exciting new era for the church and the community.”

In addition to recently receiving £ 50,000 from the Fife Environmental Trust, the church received £ 375,000 in lottery funding in 2019, primarily to run its Peace ‘n’ Jam cafe for the next three years.

The program will benefit approximately 500 people and create 20 volunteer opportunities.

Rev. Gerry Dillon said it would allow people, many of whom would be otherwise socially isolated, to come together to build relationships and enjoy nutritious meals at low cost.

He added, “A lot of work has already been done to launch Peace‘ n ’Jam on the ground, which will allow us to benefit the local community in many ways.

“We have around 60 groups using our building and we want it to become a focal point for everyone.”

The café will operate during the school holidays, allowing the breakfast clubs to continue and providing meals to families who may have received free school meals during the school period.

With the last community groups ready to leave the church this week, St Luke’s will host a joint farewell service to the Ninian Quadrant building alongside St Finnian’s of Lochgelly at 11 a.m. on February 23, before the transformation work on the The existing church does not start seriously in March. .