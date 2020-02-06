advertisement

By Dan Gelston Associated Press

Thursday

February 6, 2020 at 4:59 pm

The team sends James Ennis III to the Magic and reportedly does without Trey Burke

PHILADELPHIA – A person familiar with the trade says that the Philadelphia 76ers acquired Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for draft picks.

The Sixers are expected to fight for an Eastern Conference championship. They collapsed and finished sixth in the ranking for Thursday’s games.

The Sixers hope to strengthen their bank with the move. They will send Golden State a second round selection through 2020 through Dallas, a second round selection through 2021 through Denver, and a second round selection through 2022 through Toronto, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the deal has not been officially announced has been announced.

Robinson, who scored an average of 12.9 points in his second stint with the Sixers, shot 40% of the 3-point range as a warrior this season. Burks scores 16.1 points on average and shoots 37.5% out of 3 points.

The 76s formed a roster as of the closing date when they exchanged James Ennis III for the Orlando Magic to qualify for a future second round, according to the person familiar with the deal. Ennis scored an average of 5.8 points in 49 games.

According to reports, they also do without the guard Trey Burke.

Golden State wanted to cut the salary to get below the luxury tax threshold.

