Tobias Harris: “He was my hero”

CAMDEN – The training of the 76s was understandably a little more reserved on Monday afternoon than usual.

Sixers players and staff still wavered from news that former NBA star Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others had died in a southern California helicopter crash on Sunday.

“He was my hero,” said striker Tobias Harris. “I tried to model my ethical value on a guy like Kobe. When I heard the news, I just couldn’t believe it. “

Bryant, a former star at Lower Merion High School in Montgomery County, won five NBA championships in his 20 seasons with the Lakers. Before retiring at the end of the 2015/16 season, he was awarded two MVP finals.

“The two things that distinguish me are his competitiveness and the fear he used to put in his opponent’s eyes,” said the experienced tall man Al Horford. “It is difficult to grasp that.”

Elton Brand, General Manager of Sixers, who played with the Clippers at the height of Bryant’s heyday for most of the 2000s, spoke briefly to the media

“I wish it were under different circumstances,” said Brand. “Kobe meant a lot to all of us. It wasn’t just what he did, but how he did it – with his hard work, tenacity and passion. (He has) the best of his talents. We all lost someone who was special to us, something special for this area, something special for the league. “

According to Brand, the Sixers plan to honor Bryant against the Warriors during Tuesday night’s game, although it’s unclear whether they know exactly how.

Sixers coach Brett Brown had each of his players share his memories of Bryant before training. He was amazed at Bryant’s extreme competitiveness and his willingness to win the big prize.

“(He had) an amazing mental toughness (and) an amazing laser, a murderous mentality of” I’m going to win this game. I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to win games, ”said Brown. “He really acted and played like that.”

Sixers-Star-Center Joel Embiid, who three weeks after tearing the ligaments in his left ring finger on Monday as a full participant in the training, is classified as questionable for the Golden State game. He didn’t speak to the media, but tweeted his admiration for Bryant on Sunday.

“I started playing ball because of KOBE after seeing the 2010 final,” said Embiid. “I had never seen a ball before and this final was the turning point in my life. I wanted to be like Kobe. “

