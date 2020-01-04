advertisement

Six people in Victoria are disregarded – “Our focus is on saving lives”

There are a thousand firefighters on the Victoria floor fighting 53 flames when Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announces that six people are no longer reported.

The number of people missing in the bushfires in East Gippsland has dropped from 21 to six today, as the Prime Minister has asked residents of areas at risk of fire to follow the authorities’ instructions.

Andrew Crisp, Victoria’s Commissioner for Emergency Management, said there are now 13 emergency warnings, four wake and action warnings, and three evacuation warnings.

The Prime Minister confirmed that 900,000 hectares had been burned out during this bushfire crisis, and Commissioner Crisp confirmed that the Corryiong fire had burned out 130,000 hectares.

The main concern is the “very significant fire activity” in the southeastern state, in which 110 properties are lost and “more may be lost overnight,” the prime minister said

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said: “We can rebuild real estate, but we cannot rebuild life.”

