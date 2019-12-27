advertisement

LITTLE WOMAN ★★★ ☆☆

Directed by Greta Gerwig. Actors: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Chris Cooper and Bob Odenkirk. PG cert, gene release, 135 min

It’s a fun, hilarious thing to take this shiny, flying film for yourself. As Amy, the youngest and bravest of March, Pugh makes her character adorable and steals every scene she’s in, even Streep (who brings a riff to her Florence Foster Jenkins). Ronan is a great, breathless Jo. Chalamets Laurie bounces well in front of Ronan and Pugh (a glowing separation series with the former is a highlight), but he’s struggling with fewer screen partners. It is better deserved than Marmie. Gerwig’s slightly meta-textual script cleverly plays with the chronology and biography of Louisa May Alcott, so those who are not familiar with the literary source have to look closely. It is an enjoyable fairy tale. But we are proud of our little women. Full review / trailer TB

LONG JOURNEY IN THE NIGHT ★★★★ ☆

Directed by Bi Gan. Performers Tang Wei, Huang Jue. Lim release, 138 min

Long day trip into the night

“Every time I saw her, I knew I was in a dream again,” says the enigmatic hero of Bi Gan’s hypnotic Delphian epic. The words are spoken about a fragmented light show and are as much as we can say for sure about this dull, spectacular drama. There’s more than a hint of Wong Kar-Wai dreaminess in the mid-90s – so much green, so much neon – in the rich colors and voice-controlled story. Hongwu Luo returns to rural Kaili for his father’s funeral. At home, he remembers the death of a childhood friend, Wildcat, and Wan Qiwen, a great lost love. She could be someone who has “disappeared”. We were told that she shares her name with a movie star, but she could also be called Kaizhen. And suddenly it is no longer this film at all, but a virtuoso, imaginary restart of Luo’s past, which takes place in a 59-minute episode. Forget about the great Brand Space Opera: Here is the outstanding work of the season’s event cinema. TB

FRIENDS ★★★★ ☆

Directed by Arthur J. Bressan Jr. Cast: Geoff Edholm, David Schachter. Lim release, 81 min

David Schachter and Geoff Edholm in Buddies

David (Schachter), a 25-year-old typesetter, volunteered at the gay center to be a friend of an AIDS patient. His first encounter with Robert (Edholm) is not a great success. The two men are very different. Robert is 32 years old, very political and is struggling with his fourth pneumonia alone. Buddies was made on a 16 mm film in nine days in 1985 and was the first and probably still the best AIDS drama in feature length, tender, angry, funny and urgent. A final shot of David as a lone protester with a handwritten sign in front of the White House chained to the luscious threads of the New York Salon Quartet creates a strangely hopeful spectacle against the accounting records of a printer who ejects a list of those who do it have died of AIDS. Tragically, the writer, director and editor Arthur J. Bressan and star Geoff Edholm would soon be added to the list. Full review TB

CITIZEN K ★★★★ ☆

Directed by Alex Gibney. 15A certificate, Lim Release, 128 min

Mikhail Khodorkovsky in Citizen K

Gibney’s documentary on post-Soviet Russia is a compelling, if unsettling, experience. Mikhail Khodorkovsky tells of some compelling blows of fate on his journey from Glasnost-Hustler to oligarchs to dissidents. Gibney, who works with BBC archive material, tells an exciting story about wild west capitalism in the Yeltsin years when predatory emerging capitalists appeared to buy up the share vouchers given to every citizen. This pitiful spectacle is made worse by the pleasing portrayal of the subject and the subsequent takeover of a significant portion of the Siberian oil fields and personal property of approximately $ 15 billion. Only when Khodorkovsky questions Vladimir Putin’s authority is he convicted of tax evasion, money laundering and embezzlement. He insists that the years he spent in prison between 2005 and 2013 made him a more thoughtful person. The jury is out. Full review TB

THE KING ★★★★ ☆

Directed by Lauren Greenfield. Lim release, 100 min

Imelda Marcos in The King Maker

They say comedy = tragedy + time. A strange perversion of this formula underpins this gorgeous portrait of Imelda Marcos, 33 years after protesters stormed the Malacanang Palace and found 2,700 pairs of designer shoes by the former dictator’s wife. A generation later, she was back in the Philippines, running her son Bongbong as vice president and the strong man Rodrigo Duterte as president. The insolence is borne by around $ 5 to 10 billion plundered by the U.S.-backed regime, a sinister Google campaign, and historical ignorance. Schoolchildren surveyed spoke of the good old days of martial law under Ferdinand and Imelda, a time determined by 3,257 known extrajudicial murders and 35,000 documented tortures. “When I see Manila, I feel so depressed and sad,” says Marcos without a hint of irony. “Before, during my time there were no beggars. I had a place for her ”. A terrifying reminder that people with absolute power are not good retirees. Full review TB

SPIES IN DISGUISE ★★★ ☆☆

Directed by Troy Quane, Nick Bruno. Voices from Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Reba McEntire and Rachel Brosnahan. PG cert, gene release, 101 min

Spies in disguise

Smith addresses a polite spy who is transplanted into the head of a pigeon in the latest film from Blue Sky Animation. Will as a confused bird is much more entertaining than Will as James Bond. For most of the middle act, the filmmakers have enormous fun with the eating habits, social and skatological habits of the flying rat. The look is all used incredible. The faces are those of language talent. But it’s funny enough. Full review DC

You have been warned:

CATS ★★ ☆☆☆

Directed by Tom Hooper. Actors are James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Francesca Hayward and Ray Winstone. PG cert, gene release, 110 min

Judi Dench in Cats

Cats fights against ugly CG backgrounds and strange frames right from the start. It never looks like a movie, and the straightforward insertion of dialogues into sung pieces never sounds like a movie. There are some compelling appearances, particularly Derulos Rowdy Rum Tum Tugger and Haywards charming Victoria. Hudson gives Memory a lot of joy, even if she tends to emote in the wrong places. But “digital fur technology” is distracting and disturbing. Every time cats change to an avant-garde form, an ear twitches or a tail twitches, think again about how horrible the actual cats look. Why do they have breasts but no nipples? Why do some have furry feet and others wear shoes? What monstrous chimera are they? What we have here is feature technology that, to borrow an old Irish expression, has to be rendered useless. Full review TB

