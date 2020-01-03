advertisement

JOJO RABBIT ★★★★ ☆

Directed by Taika Waititi. Actors include Roman Griffin Davis, Thomas Harcourt McKenzie, Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant and Alfie Allen. 12A cert, gene release, 108 min

Waititi’s difficult comedy takes place in Germany in the last days of World War II and revolves around a blinded young man named Jojo Betzler (Davis). Like many others of his generation, Jojo swallowed up National Socialist ideology as a whole – so much that he regarded Hitler as an imaginary friend. Not everything works here (falsehood is an occasional danger), but we never doubt that Waititi’s sympathies are in the right place. Johansson is strong like the boy’s mother. DC

AMANDA ★★★★ ☆

Directed by Mikhaël Hers. Actors Vincent Lacoste, Stacy Martin, Isaure Multrier and Greta Scacchi. Lim release, 107 min

Isaure Multrier and Vincent Lacoste in Amanda

The pitch for this thoughtful French drama does not make you think improperly of 1980s comedies like Three Men and a Little Lady, in which unfortunate men struggle to deal with new accusations. David (Lacoste) is one such example: an aimless Parisian with twenty things, whose life is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the first caregiver for his young niece (new arrival Multrier). So much for Instant Family. However, the film develops into a fictional and gratifyingly unsentimental variation of a traumatic news story from 2015. TB

AQUARELA ★★★★ ☆

It was directed by Viktor Kossakovsky. 12A certificate, Triskel, Cork, 89 min

Aquarela

The most beautiful and calm is Aquarela the Koyaanisqatsi of the water documentaries, an epic story about the majesty of H2-Whoa (sorry). But as the introductory metallic music (by the Finnish violinist Eicca Toppinen) shows, it is not a quiet nature documentary, but a war zone in which water is the main enemy. Filmmakers often improvised places to simulate the POV of water. This makes for a nerve-racking look; At least the Free Solo crew knew what to expect from El Capitan. At 96 frames per second, this is a breathtaking, exciting chronicle of nature in its most angry form. TB

LITTLE WOMAN ★★★ ☆☆

Directed by Greta Gerwig. Actors: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Chris Cooper and Bob Odenkirk. PG cert, gene release, 135 min

Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen in Little Women

It’s a fun, hilarious thing to take this shiny, flying film for yourself. As Amy, the youngest and bravest of March, Pugh makes her character adorable and steals every scene she’s in, even Streep (who brings a riff to her Florence Foster Jenkins). Ronan is a great, breathless Jo. Chalamets Laurie bounces well in front of Ronan and Pugh (a glowing separation series with the former is a highlight), but he’s struggling with fewer screen partners. It is better deserved than Marmie. Gerwig’s slightly meta-textual script cleverly plays with the chronology and biography of Louisa May Alcott, so those who are not familiar with the literary source have to look closely. It is an enjoyable fairy tale. But we are proud of our little women. Full review / trailer TB

LONG JOURNEY IN THE NIGHT ★★★★ ☆

Directed by Bi Gan. Performers Tang Wei, Huang Jue. QFT, Belfast; IFI, Dublin, 138 min

Long day trip into the night

“Every time I saw her, I knew I was in a dream again,” says the enigmatic hero of Bi Gan’s hypnotic Delphian epic. The words are spoken about a fragmented light show and are as much as we can say for sure about this dull, spectacular drama. There’s more than a hint of Wong Kar-Wai dreaminess in the mid-90s – so much green, so much neon – in the rich colors and voice-controlled story. Hongwu Luo returns to rural Kaili for his father’s funeral. At home, he remembers the death of a childhood friend, Wildcat, and Wan Qiwen, a great lost love. She could be someone who has “disappeared”. We were told that she shares her name with a movie star, but she could also be called Kaizhen. And suddenly it is no longer this film at all, but a virtuoso, imaginary restart of Luo’s past, which takes place in a 59-minute episode. Forget about the great Brand Space Opera: Here is the outstanding work of the season’s event cinema. Full review TB

CITIZEN K ★★★★ ☆

Directed by Alex Gibney. 15A certificate, QFT, Belfast, 128 min

Mikhail Khodorkovsky in Citizen K

Gibney’s documentary on post-Soviet Russia is a compelling, if unsettling, experience. Mikhail Khodorkovsky tells of some compelling blows of fate on his journey from Glasnost-Hustler to oligarchs to dissidents. Gibney, who works with BBC archive material, talks about the wild west capitalism of the Yeltsin years when predatory emerging capitalists appeared to buy up the stock vouchers that were given to every citizen. This pitiful spectacle is made worse by the pleasing portrayal of the subject and the subsequent takeover of a significant portion of the Siberian oil fields and personal property of approximately $ 15 billion. Only when Khodorkovsky questions Vladimir Putin’s authority is he convicted of tax evasion, money laundering and embezzlement. He insists that the years he spent in prison between 2005 and 2013 made him more thoughtful. The jury is out. Full review TB

