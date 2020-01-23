advertisement

Scottish preparations for the Guinness Six Nations have been plunged into chaos, Finn Russell, who has left the national training camp, was excluded from next week’s opening match against Ireland in Dublin.

The 27-year-old was allegedly punished for a serious violation of team rules at the start of a week-long camp at Oriam’s facilities on the campus of Heriot-Watt University west of Edinburgh.

The offense would make him drink at the team hotel bar after Sunday curfew and leave the hotel at night, missing the workout on Monday.

This was considered serious enough for Russell to be excluded from the Six Nations opening match in Dublin for a week on Saturday, but the replacement capped at 47 times had been asked to stay with the team and help prepare for the team from Thursday. From.

However, it is understood that he left the team camp without informing the management of his departure and has since returned to his base with the Racing 92 club in Paris.

A concise statement from Scottish Rugby said yesterday that the player “will no longer play any role in the preparations for the Scottish Six Nations opening match against Ireland after being penalized for violating team protocol during camp of the week. “

Sources within the camp said there had been no contact with Russell since his departure, which would leave him involved in any part of Six Nations 2020 – and indeed his career in Scotland – in considerable doubt.

Russell’s surprise departure is a blow to Scottish hopes for a restorative Six Nations after the 2019 disappointments and the early departure from the Rugby World Cup in Japan, but it’s no secret that the player has been a dissatisfied character with the Scottish team for almost a year.

He publicly questioned the tactics of head coach Gregor Townsend at last year’s Six Nations and was frustrated at much of the rugged World Cup in Japan, where his shape was uneven. .

Russell seemed to be reluctant to change the team’s game plan in 2019, which involved a lot more kicking aimed at putting pressure on the opponent.

Scotland won only two of eight tests against a Level 1 team during the year, winning in Twickenham after losing 31-0 when Russell claimed to have discussed tactical approach with Townsend in the locker room at half time.

On the other hand, with Racing since his return from Japan, Russell has been an enthusiastic and creative element for the Paris club, as they have reached the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup as one of the best seeded seeds.

Russell also has underlying problems with the hierarchy at Murrayfield, his father Keith having been dismissed from his position as director of domestic rugby with Scottish Rugby in 2018, but having successfully won his case of unfair dismissal.

In this case, Scottish Rugby CEO Mark Dodson – in the press last week when his 2019 salary was revealed at almost £ 1 million – was specifically criticized by the presiding judge for his actions during the General layoff and management practices.

However, Russell has played for Scotland since the sacking of his father without any particular effect and it is believed that this problem did not affect his sudden departure from the team.

If Russell has burned his bridges with the management of the international team by breaking the rules of the team and doubled by leaving the camp, it is difficult to see how he could return unless there is a significant descent of his go.

The player, who has 46 caps scoring 137 points in his career in Scotland, is widely regarded as one of the few points of difference for the national team on the field and one of the top 10 in World Rugby.

It will be a blow if he misses what will be a crucial championship for the national team and for Townsend, who is under pressure after the difficult 2019 campaign which included the failure to reach the last eight in Japan.

The only other full-time opponent in the camp is Adam Hastings, who at 23 has only 14 caps. Hastings has been in good shape for Glasgow, but there is no real support beyond him for the pivot 10 jersey, with Rory Hutchison of Northampton, who last played regular rugby rugby for the last time. years, the possible alternative.

Scotland has yet to announce new orders to the team to cover Russell’s absence, but options are limited. Pete Horne, again not a regular stand-off, could get a call-back with Duncan Weir of Worcester the only other 10 full-time from any experience.

