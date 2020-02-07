advertisement

15 Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

Age: 22

Height: 5’10 “

Weight: 87 kg

caps: 22

Scotland’s kick in Dublin was bad, so Larmour showed a hint of menace when he countered from the back and carried 154 meters. Wales is unlikely to get on well with the shoe.

14 Andrew Conway (Munster)

Age: 28

Height: 5’11 “

Weight: 90 kg

caps: 19

Conway was on the periphery for most of the game in Scotland, but looked sharp on the rare occasions when he was fed the ball. Power in the air will be important against Welshmen.

13 Robbie Henshaw (Leinster)

Age: 26

Height: 6’4 “

Weight: 105 kg

caps: 41

Henshaw doesn’t have the injured Garry Ringrose’s assault ship and ruse, but he remains an elite midfield option and can physically mix it with Wales, which will be crucial.

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw compete in midfield against Wales. Photo: Dan Sheridan / Inpho

12 Bundee Aki (Connacht)

Age: 29

Height: 5’10 “

Weight: 92 kg

caps: 24

Aki based his choice before Henshaw for the game in Scotland with a solid performance on both sides of the ball. An encounter with fellow countryman Hadleigh Parkes becomes a bruise.

11 Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Age: 23

Height: 6’3 “

Weight: 103 kg

caps: 26

Stockdale looks well prepared and ready for chaos, provided he lets go of his leash. There won’t be many chances against Wales, Ireland have to hope they’ll fall on the Ulster winger.

10 Johnny Sexton (Leinster)

Age: 34

Height: 6’2 “

Weight: 92 kg

caps: 89

Sexton showed no signs of ring rust when he led Ireland to victory over Scotland, scoring all the points. More of this is needed against the defending champions.

Johnny Sexton is again the captain of Ireland against Wales. Photo: Dan Sheridan / Inpho

9 Conor Murray (Munster)

Age: 30

Height: 6’2 “

Weight: 93 kg

caps: 79

Murray has done enough against Scotland to stay ahead of John Cooney. His box kick was good at times, but it didn’t pose a major threat on the side.

1 Cian Healy (Leinster)

Age: 32

Height: 6’1 “

Weight: 117 kg

caps: 96

Healy played against the Scots from the skin and a powerful performance was complemented by the cutest passes Skipper Sexton had sent for his crucial attempt.

2 Rob Hering (Ulster)

Age: 29

Height: 6’1 “

Weight: 102 kg (16.)

caps: 9

Overall, the Irish lineout against Scotland was fine and Herring rolled up their sleeves on a busy afternoon, but you think he needs a lot of effort to keep Rónan Kelleher at bay.

3 Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

Age: 27

Height: 6 ’

Weight: 122 kg

caps: 42

Furlong sustained a calf injury to keep his spot on Saturday. He relentlessly prevailed against Scotland and a similar afternoon awaits the world’s best fighter against Wales.

James Ryan resumes in the second row against Wales. Photo: Laszlo Geczo / Inpho

4 James Ryan (Leinster)

Age: 27

Height: 6’8 “

Weight: 107 kg

caps: 24

Ireland has to keep up with the collisions with Wales and Ryan is the best hope for that. His tackling is second to none and his lineout work becomes more efficient every day.

5 Iain Henderson (Ulster)

Age: 23

Height: 6’6 “

Weight: 117 kg

caps: 54

Henderson was a monster against Scotland, which destroyed her when she collapsed and put the squeeze on the lineout. Worth his place in front of Devin Toner again.

6 Peter O’Mahony

Age: 31

Height: 6’3 “

Weight: 107 kg

caps: 65

O’Mahony was called into battle early against Scotland and played as if he was offended by his original bank downgrade. Saturday’s game is going to be a war and Ireland needs it.

Peter O’Mahony returns to the grid after replacing Caelan Doris against Scotland. Photo: Dan Sheridan / Inpho

7 Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Age: 26

Height: 5’11 “

Weight: 107 kg

caps: 24

Van der Flier has been tireless against Scotland and has made a huge change on the defensive. He must play this effort against a Welsh retreat with a lot of strength and intensity.

8 CJ Stander (Munster)

Age: 29

Height: 6’1 “

Weight: 114 kg

caps: 39

Stander was superhuman against the Scots, with 17 broadcasts, 15 duels and the game-saving turnover. Like O’Mahony, he played as if he had a reason to prove – and boy, he proved it.

