advertisement

Brechin Healthcare Group (BHG) has just received an “agreement in principle” to take over the massive Brechin Infirmary site.

The request to transfer community assets to the NHS Tayside for the site has been validated subject to being able to propose a “feasible and sustainable” business plan.

The objective is to develop a health and well-being center for the community of Brechin, Edzell and Les Glens, with “social prescription” at heart.

advertisement

Brechin’s infirmary.

The infirmary was deemed to be in excess of requirements in February 2018.

BHG President Grahame Lockhart said: “The Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act 2015 provides us with an exciting opportunity to take responsibility for our future health and well-being at a time of reduced services.

“The health and wellness center at the former Brechin infirmary site will not only benefit our community, but can be a model for other communities across Scotland and beyond.”

BHG now has six months to demonstrate that its business plan for the health and well-being pole of the infirmary site is achievable and sustainable.

During the six-month period, BHG will work closely with NHS Tayside’s real estate department “to meet the necessary requirements before ownership of the infirmary site can be transferred to the group”.

Brechin Healthcare Group (BHG) submitted a request to transfer community assets to NHS Tayside to take over the gigantic Brechin Infirmary site, which was deemed surplus in February 2018.

Additionally, Lockhart said BHG will engage with community members, community groups, caregivers, schools and other agencies to highlight the benefits the hub will bring to the entire community. .

He said these benefits will include care and support for those with long-term illnesses and those seeking volunteer training and apprenticeship.

“In addition, at a time when the environment is really of concern, BHG will explore a range of ways to reduce the site’s carbon footprint if the infirmary’s site transfer is successful,” he said.

“This will include the use of local builders, energy efficient heating and lighting systems and local food products.”

The former nursing home of St Drostan’s, which is also part of the group of buildings on the site, has also just been put on the market.

Offers were sought after the building was put up for sale by the Angus Council, which has been described as “suitable for alternative commercial use”.

The Brechin infirmary opened its doors as a voluntary general hospital in 1869 before being enlarged in the 1920s according to the recommendations of Florence Nightingale.

advertisement