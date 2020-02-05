advertisement

Recent studies show that the vast majority of film critics are white and male.

Six film and television festivals have agreed to give some of their press accreditations to minority members of the press, including women, black people, people with disabilities and LGTBQ, non-binary and transgender people.

The upcoming Athena Film Festival, SXSW Festival, Bentonville Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, ATX TV Festival and Toronto International Film Festival all formed the “CRITICAL Commitment” that is part of the efforts of the Time’s Up movement Diversity among critics and critics promote entertainment journalists.

The time-up movement founded by Hollywood stars in the middle of the # MeToo movement in 2018 commissioned a USC Annenberg think tank to research the demographics of film critics. The 2018 study found that an overwhelming majority of film critics were white and male.

Press applications for all participating festivals except TIFF are open. The Time’s Up movement has asked critical members wishing to apply for the festivals to indicate in their application that they are part of the critical database. TIFF registrations are possible from May 5th. The South by Southwest Festival deadline is 5:00 p.m. on February 5. PST.

Time’s Up’s billing did not include the percentage of press accreditations reserved for CRITICAL members, and a spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The Sundance Film Festival 2020 funded a similar Sundance Press Inclusion Initiative to support minority critics and journalists earlier this year.

Although entertainment companies and news publications have become aware of such issues in recent years, many high-profile events have been criticized for doing justice to the white male population or for being under fire due to diversity-related controversy. The 2020 Oscar nominations were one of the least varied years, while the youngest Golden Globes came under fire for choosing Ricky Gervais as host despite his story of transphobic jokes.

Several prominent figures, including Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) and horror writer Stephen King, have recently spoken about the lack of diversity at major Hollywood awards. The latter claimed that the Oscars were “still falsified in favor of white people.”

