Edward Mutyaba Sanlam, Director of ICT in Uganda, pleaded guilty to exploiting illegal SIM boxing (PHOTO / Javira Ssebwami)

KAMPALA – On Thursday January 23, six men were charged with SIM boxing and electronic fraud as part of a scheme that is estimated to have caused massive losses to telecommunications companies and the government.

Appeared in Buganda Road Court before magistrates Stella Amabillisi and Marion Mangeni, at least three of the suspects pleaded guilty to all of the state’s charges, which included the use of a telecommunications device unlicensed, electronic fraud and the encouragement of unauthorized use of IT Services.

During a secret operation, the operation led by the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) and the Ugandan police force last weekend during which eight suspects involved in SIM boxing, a form of electronic fraud, have been apprehended. The head of the UCC legal service, who represents the state, said two of the suspects were released on bail after being interrogated.

“We have established that the two others whom we released on bail (of the police) did not play an active role in this scheme but are still investigating,” he said during an interview with the PML journalist. Daily.

According to the charge sheet, the defendants, including Edward Mutyaba (Director of ICT at Sanlam in Uganda, Ezra Lubega, Ben Kavuma, Denis Musaazi, Ibrahim Kagulire and Maxie Bingi, are fighting the charges laid under Articles 22, 85 , 19, 21, 15 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 and Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Act, 2013, respectively.

The state maintains that the six people and others still on the run between June 2019 and January 2020, in the Kampala district, illegally used computer devices to intercept and end international calls to Uganda, resulting in financial loss for the UGX. 179.8 million to the government.

One of the suspects Ezra Lubega pleaded guilty to all of the charges (PHOTO / Javira Ssebwami)

Reading the charges, Edward Mutyaba, Ibrahim Kagulire and Ben Kavuma pleaded guilty while Ezra Lubega, Maxie Bingi and Denis Musaazi qualified the charges as false and malicious.

City attorney Tom Tegule, who represented Edward Mutyaba, asked the court to consider punishing his client with financial rather than detention because he has a very young family who needs him the most .

On January 29, the court will render judgment on the accused who pleaded guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Stella Amabillisi asked UCC to present the so-called SIM Box machines that day.

What is SIM Boxing?

In telecommunications, SIM boxing refers to the act of a person or group of people installing a device that can accept multiple SIM cards (a SIM box) and using it to make international calls received from the Internet as voice over IP (VoIP). The calls are in turn diverted to subscribers of the country’s mobile network as local traffic. As such, the SIM boxer bypasses the tariffs for international calls and most likely lowers the tariffs charged by national mobile operators.

How SIM Boxing Works

To make a call from Europe to Uganda, a subscriber calls via his operator (for example T-Mobile) via an international gateway (for example BICS or TATA) which has termination agreements with operators in Uganda (for example MTN or Airtel). When a phone call follows these steps, all operators involved – T-Mobile, BICS or TATA; MTN or Airtel, as well as the government, receive all of their fees due, as determined in the various tax agreements and laws.

However, SIM boxers have found a way around this arrangement. They are able to return a European call to display on your handset here in Uganda as if it came from Kenya.

The SIM box is also able to take advantage of all existing online voice bundles (same network). In this way, they end up paying very little or nothing at all for the end of said call, after having disguised it as a local call.

As such, the operator in Uganda is deceived because it is not able to charge the phone call at its premium international rate, but rather at the local rate or even zero in the event that purchased voice plans are used. On the other hand, the government loses the charge collected on each international call per minute.

