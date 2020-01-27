advertisement

According to the new constitution of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) “the highest test limit among the members of the committee (Senior Selection) is appointed chairman”.

Among the three candidates applying for the two vacancies are L. Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad and Ajit Agarkar – the terms of office of selection committee chair M.S.K. Prasad and Gagan Khoda conclude – the former leg spinner from India and Tamil Nadu are appointed chairman because the BCCI supports him.

Sivaramakrishnan made his test debut in 1983 – he was a teenage prodigy – against the powerful West Indians of Clive Lloyd in Antigua.

Siva then represented India in nine tests, 16 ODIs, and played 76 top-class games.

Prasad, a sly sailor, first ran a test against England in Birmingham in 1996, completing 33 tests, 161 ODIs and 123 top games.

Agarkar’s test against Zimbabwe in Harare (1998) was also his first bowling all-rounder. He has proven himself in 26 tests and 191 ODIs and demonstrated his skills in 110 first-class duels.

The BCCI qualification standard for national senior selectors is: 1: seven test games or 2:30 first class games or 3: 10 ODIs and 20 first class games.

And every member of the selection committee should have withdrawn from the game five years ago.

The men’s selection panel appoints the team captain, who is an ex-officio member of the committee. However, the captain is not entitled to vote. In the event of a tie in the appointment of the captain, the chairman has the casting vote.

Indeed, the Rules of Procedure have made Siva a favorite for the Chairman’s work. He is the oldest by his own laws. Ajit Agarkar only put on the test cap in the late 1990s and Venkatesh Prasad, who made his test debut in the mid-1990s, completed one and a half years as a BCCI junior selector, which is a bit of his position in the senior panel leaves uncertain.

The three remaining selectors Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjpe represented India much later than Shiva. In fact, Jatin only played ODIs.

