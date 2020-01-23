advertisement

One day before the deadline for applying for two vacant positions on the Senior Selection Committee, the Indian Cricket Control Authority (BCCI) is considering whether to abandon the convention to appoint a representative from each of the five zones.

The BCCI published a call last week in which the application for the two slots in the five-person jury was chaired by M.S.K. Prasad (south zone) and Gagan Khoda (middle zone). In accordance with the administrative reforms directed by the Apex Court, the zone criteria were not mentioned in the advertisement.

Sportstar is aware that part of the board believes it is time for the BCCI to deviate from the conventional zone directive. Some officials believe that it is best to maintain good practice. Sanjay Jagdale, who has served Indian cricket in various roles, including as secretary and national selector, is not sure whether Indian cricket is ready to move to a bipartisan jury?

“Personally, I don’t think that’s the right way to go. It shouldn’t be that way, but I don’t think we are ready to go beyond zonal politics,” Jagdale told Sportstar.

“The success of a deviation depends on people who are employed as selectors. If you have cricket fans, that won’t help. However, if you have political tendencies towards appointment cricket, that won’t work and is unfair. “

-Siva, Mongia in battle-

L. Sivaramakrishnan, the former Indian leggie, the former Indian wicket keeper Nayan Mongia, the former Indian batsman Amay Khurasiya and the former offspinner Rajesh Chauhan confirmed on Thursday that the sports star had officially applied for the position of the voter.

Sivaramakrishnan will be a leading competitor. Shiva’s closest competitor could be the former duo of Indian pacemakers – from the south and west zones – and both should apply on Friday.

If the BCCI, which has yet to formalize the cricket advisory committee’s task of interviewing shortlisted candidates, decides to adhere to zone policies, Khurasiya and Chauhan will be the leading candidates from the central zone to Khoda replace.

