Sirius XM Holdings is investing $ 75 million in Soundcloud and will receive a minority stake in the music sharing company and two directorships that the two companies shared Tuesday morning. The size of the minority stake has not been announced.

The investment comes a few years after Soundcloud struggled to stay afloat. The Berlin-based company fired around 40% of its employees in 2017. Since then, it has recovered after receiving $ 170 million in funding from investors like Raine Group. The company, which is best known for hosting free music from emerging artists, although it also offers a subscription for $ 9.99 a month, plans to generate sales of $ 200 million this year.

Soundcloud offers analytics and other services for its purposes for up to $ 16 a month. According to the company, “tens of thousands” use this service. The company was a launch pad for artists like Billie Eilish, who only gained momentum a few years ago by uploading music to Soundcloud.

Sirius is already connected to Soundcloud and Pandora, one of its companies, is working with Soundcloud on advertising. The $ 75 million investment will be used to develop and launch new services, according to the company.

SoundCloud’s three consecutive strong financial performance directly reflects the success of our developer-led growth strategy, ”said Soundcloud CEO Kerry Trainor in a statement. “We have an exciting roadmap that focuses on deepening the connections between developers and listeners that promote developer discovery, career growth and the development of music culture on SoundCloud.”

