Sir Peter Soulsby has defended council staff against the charges of “disdain and utility”.

The issue was raised at a council meeting this week by Councilor Lindsay Broadwell, who said she had been informed that many of her constituents in the Western neighborhood felt they were being overlooked by officials.

The mayor of Leicester replied that it was “unfair and harmful” to the employees of the city council to criticize them, but admitted that there could be small “frictions” with the members of the public in the framework of their daily tasks .

Sir Peter said: “The board is a large employer with over 5,000 employees operating across the city and dealing with tens of thousands of clients daily with a wide variety of clients.

“If you multiply these interactions over a year, that represents several million interactions.

“I have no doubt that there will be occasions when some of these interactions will be less than satisfactory.

“Our staff are human and in the context of millions of interactions on occasion – and it is unfortunate that there are – that will cause friction with members of the public.

“But certainly, it is not confirmed by evidence that, in the context of these millions of interactions, the proportion or number of these complaints is anything but very small.”

He said Coun Broadwell’s question implied that it was a widespread problem but said it was not supported by numbers.

He added, “Beyond that, I also think it is unfair and hurtful for many of our dedicated employees to imply that this is general.

“Of course, if Coun Broadwell is aware of specific issues, I hope she will raise them with the appropriate managers.”

The municipal council website says, “We aim to provide the best possible range, level and quality of services required, within the limits of available resources.

“As part of this process, we aim to listen and respond to what customers, service users and their representatives have to say.

“One of the ways we get feedback and opinions to influence planning and service delivery is through customer feedback, complaints and compliments.”

He adds: “The purpose of a complaint procedure is to correct what went wrong and learn from it.

“This procedure is designed to comply with the requirements of good practice as prescribed by the local government and the social service mediator.

“Your feedback on the services you receive is essential to us.

“We will use this information to improve the services we provide to you, our customers.”

