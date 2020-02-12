advertisement

Sinn Fein’s attempts to bring together a government that excludes Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have stalled. Smaller parties that express skepticism can form such a coalition.

Sinn Féin’s leader Mary Lou McDonald would have to bring most of the 20 independents in the new Dáil into government, as well as the Greens, People Before Profit Solidarity, Labor, and the Socialists to command a majority.

advertisement

Several independents have expressed their willingness to serve in the government if their demands are met.

It came when Micheál Martin started contacting the leaders of the smaller parties yesterday, and Fianna Fáil’s minority administration, based on Fine Gael’s opposition, is not excluded by senior Fianna Fáil personalities.

Mr Martin would have the numbers in the Dáil if he won the support of the Greens, the Labor Party, the Social Democrats and some independents, and got Leo Varadkar to sign a trust and supply agreement.

But Labor leader Brendan Howlin is likely to tell his current parliamentary party that his party, which won six seats, did not reach critical mass in the elections to enter the government. Sources said Mr. Howlin would leave the prospect that Labor would support an opposition government in a number of key policy areas, such as housing.

SF negotiating team

Sinn Féin yesterday appointed a negotiating team led by finance spokesman Pearse Doherty that will try to start meetings with smaller parties and independents on Wednesday.

Solidarity – People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett said he did not think there would be enough TD for an alternative coalition of progressive parties led by Sinn Féin.

Socialist leader Róisín Shortall also said that the “numbers are not there” to build a government without Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

The Greens met on Tuesday morning and agreed to speak to all other parties. A source said “serious action against climate change and biodiversity loss” would be a red line for government entry.

While many independent TDs appeared to be enthusiastic about participating in the government, some outlined substantial demands in return for their support. Cork South-West TD Michael Collins said he would insist on a new and dedicated Department of Fisheries. He also wanted to see a rural resettlement program and said he would “not support a crowd” that plays a role in a possible downgrading of the bantry hospital.

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael say they go out of their way and let Sinn Féin try to form a coalition – and most don’t expect it.

Few TDs expect the Dáil to choose a Taoiseach when it meets on February 20.

If Leo Varadkar is not elected Taoiseach, he will resign, but he and his ministers will remain in the interim government until the Dáil confirms their successors. There is no time limit for the period in which a caretaker government can exercise its office.

advertisement