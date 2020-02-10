advertisement

Sinn Fein TD for Waterford David Cullinane has defended calling “Up the Ra” for a Republican meeting in Waterford after his vigorous election success.

In a speech to supporters, Cullinane recalled that one of the ten IRA hunger strikers who died in 1981, Kevin Lynch, had been an H-block candidate in Waterford in 1981.

At the end of the speech he called:

“Up the Republic, Up the Ra. Tiocfaidh ár Lá. ”

The address for supporters was filmed on a camera phone and posted on Twitter.

Mr. Cullinane said he was completely above what he said at the rally and said his audience was like he was a Republican.

“I have never distanced myself from the IRA or Bobby Sands and the people who died on hunger strikes or those who have been involved in the armed struggle for over 100 years.

“It is not a secret. I have no problem saying that, ”he said.

“I’ve never had a problem taking a stand.”

When asked whether the phrase “Up the Ra” could be considered an insult to some people, he said:

“We are a united Irish party and have never distanced ourselves from it.

“I don’t agree with everything the IRA has done, but I wouldn’t distance myself from it.”

“We commemorate our dead”

He referred to the context in which the address was given.

“I talked to my own followers, people who are Republicans. We have fought for 100 years.

“I spoke about Kevin Lynch (the hunger striker) who ran in the Dáil election in Waterford (1981).

“We commemorate our dead, those who fought against imperial rule.

“I have never distanced myself from the hunger strikes or events that have taken place in the past 100 years.”

In the speech, Mr. Cullinane referred to Mr. Lynch from Dungiven in Co Derry, who died in 1981 after 71 days of fasting in the H-blocks.

“(Mr Lynch) was the H-block candidate here in this constituency,” he said.

“And what a fantastic moment when his family is watching and the people in the north are watching to see that Sinn Féin has more than 20,000 primary elections in this constituency.

“You didn’t break the hunger strikers. They didn’t break Bobby Sands and Kevin Lynch.

“You will never break us. You will never break Sinn Fein.

“Up the Republic, up the Ra and Tiocfaidh ár Lá,” he called.

