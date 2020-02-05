advertisement

Sinn Féin’s north finance minister, Conor Murphy, said he “very much regrets” that Paul Quinn, who was murdered 13 years ago, was involved in smuggling and crime.

He apologized to Mr. Quinn’s family for the comments.

In a statement by the Sinn Féin press office on Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Murphy said he “consistently and unconditionally condemned the murder of Mr. Quinn.”

“Those who murdered him are criminals and must be brought to justice. I call again everyone who has information about his murder to take him to the Gardaí or PSNI, ”he said.

“I very much regret the comments I made after the murder of Paul, which contributed to the sadness felt by the Quinn family.

“I apologize for these comments and withdraw them without reservation,” said Mr. Murphy.

Later on RTÉ radio, Quinn’s mother Breege said that Mr. Murphy had not yet explained why he had left his original comments, and she repeated her call to resign.

“What is his excuse for it? He tore our family apart, ”she said.

In a television interview, RTÉ reporter Tommie Gorman asked if Mr. Murphy had evidence of the original comments.

“I will not go into the evidence that was or was not available at the time,” Murphy replied.

“The fact is, regardless of what I thought at the time, these statements added to a family’s grief. That was the wrong thing then. “

IRA talks

In 2007, Murphy told the BBC that he had spoken to IRA members about the killing and that the IRA was not involved.

On RTÉ, he asked where the comment on the IRA meeting in 2007 came from. Mr. Murphy said, “It was an attempt to determine what was going on at the time.”

He said that if asked and if it helped, he would speak to Garda and PSNI again.

The finance minister also sought clarification on how Sinn Féin’s president, Mary Lou Donald, said Monday that Mr. Murphy was clear that he had not commented on Mr. Quinn’s crime while she had to admit Tuesday he made these comments.

Mr. Murphy said this was due to a “misunderstanding”. He added: “There is no misleading here, there was simply a misunderstanding on their behalf. She corrected that. “

Before the interview, Ms. Quinn said that Mr. Murphy should be fired from Ms. McDonald while the Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken and traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister also said that he should be dismissed as finance minister.

Ms. Quinn said: “We have consistently said that we will not meet Conor Murphy until he publicly announces that he will go to the PSNI to name the IRA he spoke to in Cullyhanna (2007) . “

When asked if she was still calling Mr. Murphy to resign, she said, “I’m sure of it. If Conor Murphy gives us justice for Paul and brings those who murdered him to justice and behind bars, Conor Murphy has the right to be in government for me for the rest of his life. But he’s not fit for his ministerial job.

Commons statement

Colum Eastwood, chairman of the SDLP, and Paul Girvan, deputy of the DUP, brought up Quinn’s murder in the lower house and asked Murphy to provide the police with all the information he had available.

Mr. Eastwood asked Boris Johnson about the murder during the Prime Minister’s questions, beginning with a tribute to the late Seamus Mallon.

He said: “An injustice that burned with him until his death was the murder of Paul Quinn. Paul was beaten to death by an IRA gang in 2007. They broke every bone in his body. So much so that his mother couldn’t put rosary beads in his hands in his coffin. Subsequently, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said Paul had been linked to the crime. That was a lie. “

Mr. Johnson said the whole house would hear the passion with which the SDLP chairman spoke about the murder and promised that his government would “implement the Stormont House Agreement” in a way that provides certainty to veterans and, of course, justice to victims “. ,

Former Labor Senator and SDLP councilor Máiría Cahill said the apology was “13 years late” and added, “I think the only reason is that Sinn Féin sees this as politically sensible because elections are coming . “

McDonald disagreed

Sinn Féins President Mary Lou McDonald said Wednesday morning that Mr. Murphy will withdraw and apologize after the issue was raised during the general election campaign.

Earlier this week, she said she didn’t think Mr. Murphy had made such comments, but a quote from him was read to her during Tuesday’s RTÉ Prime Time leaders’ debate, which highlighted how Mr. Murphy said that Mr. Quinn was involved in crime and smuggling.

Mr. Murphy had said: “Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and crime. I think everyone accepts that. “

In front of Sinn Féin’s headquarters in Parnell Square, Dublin, Ms. McDonald said she was pleased that Ms. Quinn welcomed her explanations during the debate when she apologized to the Quinn family and said that the comments should not have been made.

“I heard Breege Quinn on the radio this morning and I am very pleased that she welcomed my comments last night,” said the TD from Dublin Central.

“I am delighted that she slept better last night than before. Conor Murphy will make a statement today. He will withdraw and apologize for comments to Paul.

“The Quinn family went through a terrible trauma, and it’s fair to say that the only criminals involved in this scenario are the people who committed the brutal suicide. I am very aware of the fact that the people who committed this crime are still at large. “

broken heart

On Wednesday morning, Ms. Quinn told BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan that she was not only looking for justice because of the upcoming elections, but had been looking for it “for 13 years at noon and in the evening”.

Regarding Mr. Murphy, Ms. Quinn said that Ms. McDonald “believed him for 13 years and he believed his own lies”.

“He smeared our son. An unrecognizable boy of 21. He has no pity on anyone. He is not fit for the job he is in and he was not fit for an MLA at the time.

“He is unable to be in the government.

“Why did it take 13 years and then half an hour for Mary Lou to come out and say Paul wasn’t a criminal and Conor Murphy shouldn’t have said what he said?”

She said her husband hadn’t left the house since the murder and that she collapsed during the radio interview.

She said her son’s name was “blackened”.

On the question of whether Mr Murphy would make an statement to An Garda Síochána or the Northern Irish Police Service (PSNI), Ms McDonald said on Wednesday: “Conor was meeting with PSNI and An Garda Síochána at the time and would let me repeat this with everyone Information must pass this information on to those who have performed this action.

“That is the important thing here and this matter has caused great grief. The family is in a trauma. It is up to Lake Garda and the PSNI to bring justice into play, and I very much hope that this will happen. “

mourning

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ms. Quinn had a right to “answers, truth, and justice” in the murder of her son and asked everyone to bring her with information.

“I think it was a very powerful and very emotional interview this morning. They know that this is a mother who is still grieving and grieving for her son, who was brutally killed at the age of 21. He would be 34 today. It looks for answers, looks for truth, looks for justice. I think she has a right to it, ”said Varadkar.

“And those who can give her information, truth, and justice should do so. I don’t want to do this part of the campaign that is going on, but I think that should be what this particular question of excuse, information, truth and justice should do. “

When asked whether Mr Murphy should step down, Mr Varadkar said that it was a matter for him.

“I think we should see it more as a human problem. This is a woman who is still grieving for her son, who was brutally taken from her. She wants an apology. She wants justice and she wants truth. She should understand that, but we shouldn’t make it a political issue this week, in these elections, I don’t think so. “

Mr. Varadkar said Ms. McDonald “did something wrong” after pointing out on Monday that Mr. Murphy had not made the comments.

“Well, I think it is now obvious that there was a discrepancy in what the Sinn Fein leader had to say in an interview with Bryan Dobson compared to what she said during the debate last night.

“So it’s pretty clear that she got it wrong. What matters here is not so much the leader of Sinn Féin, but the family who still mourns a young man who was brutally killed, and the truth and Justice and information deserves, and for anyone who has information or who can give this family, the truth and the possibility of achieving some kind of closure should do so.

Out of the ordinary

Fianna Fáil boss Micheál Martin said it was “something extraordinary that it took 13 years for the party to apologize to the Quinn family for the comments.”

When asked if he believed members of Sinn Féin knew about the crime, Mr. Martin asked people to “reflect” and to provide information to the authorities if that was the case.

“It was a wild attack that involved a lot of people. I think a lot of people know a lot about it and I think it’s time to think about what they know and go to PSNI, go to Gardaí and tell them what you know, ”he said.

Mr. Martin said it was the “Omertà” that followed the crime that was “deeply worrying” and added “this kind of ferocity should never be protected”.

Union leader Brendan Howlin said Sinn Fein had to move away from the constant rejection of his previous role.

He said, “Sinn Fein has demonized victims in the past.” “This has happened to Paul Quinn in the past and also to a colleague from our own Máiría Cahill.”

Sinn Féin must “address these issues openly and transparently and it cannot be that the answer is different depending on the day the question is asked”.

