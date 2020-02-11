advertisement

DUBLIN – Sinn Fein on Monday said she wanted a major role in Ireland’s next government following a record election show, a move that will boost its central reunification goal with Northern Ireland near the top of the Dublin agenda for the first time. .

The left-wing Irish nationalist party stunned the establishment by defeating the two center-right parties that have led every government in the country’s history, almost doubling its share of the vote from the last election to 24.5%.

The low number of Sinn Fein candidates meant, however, that it fell slightly from the number of seats to 37, behind center-right Fianna Fail at 38, but for the first time over Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s Fine Galaxy, which fell in 35 countries.

The task of forming a government will be extremely complex in a 160-seat fractured parliament.

Successive polls suggested that Sinn Fein’s rise was based almost exclusively on key issues of the health care campaign and the high cost and low availability of housing, with the idea of ​​Irish unity barely registering with voters.

However, the former Irish Republican Army political wing said ahead of the vote that a condition for any coalition would be immediate preparations for a referendum on unity with Northern Ireland, a British province that would push London to hold within five years.

“People want new politics, and I believe Sinn Fein will be the core of that,” Mary Lou McDonald told Sinn Fein leaders before reporters.

Both Fine Galaxy, which secured 20.9% of the vote, and Fianna Fail, with 22.2%, have insisted for years that they would not govern Sinn Fein, citing various economic policies and its past links to IRA. The militant group fought British rule in Northern Ireland in a conflict that killed some 3,600 people before a 1998 peace deal.

Fine Гаal reiterated her insistence Monday as Fianna Fail said there were significant obstacles to such a relationship. Fine Galaxy and Fianna Fail have never formed a coalition together. Varadkar headed a minority government.

“We will certainly engage with them (Sinn Fein),” said the deputy. Fianna Fail host Dara Calleary for national broadcaster RTE. “But let us be clear that those difficulties in politics and those principles are still difficult obstacles.”

A combination of two of the three parties would also require the support of other lawmakers or smaller parties.

McDonald said she would first try to determine if she could form a left-wing coalition without Fianna Fail or Fine Galaxy, a possibility analysts said was unrealistic. Senior colleague Eoin O Broin also casts doubt on this, saying that eventually there will be negotiations between the three major parties.

Talks on forming the last government in 2016 lasted 10 weeks.

BORDER POLL?

Under the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 that largely ended decades of violence between Catholic nationalists seeking to unite Northern Ireland with Ireland and Protestant unifiers wanting it to remain part of the United Kingdom, Britain’s minister for the region could call a referendum if a “yes” majority seems possible.

A vote would also be required in Ireland and an exit poll on Sunday showed 57% of supported voters holding one within five years. Eighty-one percent of Sinn Fein supporters want a poll, compared to 52% of Fianna Fail voters and 44% among Fine Galaxy.

In his election manifesto, Sinn Fein said he wished to set up a parliamentary committee and assembly of citizens to plan Irish unity.

McDonald, whose party members sang Irish rebel songs and flew the Irish tricolor flag as a candidate after being elected on Sunday, believes Britain would only consider calling a poll when Ireland is actively planning for unification.

Fianna Fail and Fine Galaxy also want to see the island reunited – split nearly a century ago – but say now is not the time. Fianna Fail vowed in her manifesto to start some preparations, but nowhere near the level Sinn Fein wants.

“A quarter of the vote is by no means a stunning endorsement of the idea that there should be a border poll,” Jeffrey Donaldson, a senior member of the pro-British Democratic Union Party, who shares power with Sinn Fein, told the BBC. Northern Ireland. . (Additional reporting by Amanda Ferguson in Belfast Writing by Padraic Halpin Editing by Mark Heinrich and Lincoln Feast.)

