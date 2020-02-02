advertisement

DUBLIN – Irish nationalists Sinn Fein rose in front of the ruling Fine Gay party to pull the level at the top of an opinion poll a week before the election that looks set to be a breakthrough for the former Irish Republican Army political wing.

The Business Post / Red C poll put the left Sinn Fein up five percentage points in one week to 24% and level with Fianna Fail’s center right, which fell two points. Support for Fine Galaxy dipped by the same amount to 21%.

Sinn Fein stood at 11% in the latest Business / Red Post poll before Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called the February 8 election that has focused on high housing costs and health care shortages in the Union’s fastest growing economy. European.

Defining her party’s priorities in Dublin on Sunday, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said voters had an opportunity to disrupt the political balance that has seen the power of Fianna Fail and Fine Galaxy interchange since the state was founded.

“Fianna Fail and Fine Galaxy have been in power in this state for nearly a century. They have had it all their way and they have had their opportunity,” she said.

Leading fewer candidates than it did in the 2016 election and with about half the numbers being collected by both Fine Galaxy and Fianna Fail, all 42 Sinn Fein candidates would most likely have to be selected in the 160-seat chamber for to give it a shot at the show as the biggest holiday.

Such a scenario remains highly unlikely, analysts say.

However, a significant improvement in its 22 outbound countries would put pressure on the two dominant traditional parties to renounce their refusal to govern Sinn Fein, both because of the party’s IRA ties and its policies. opposing.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Leo Varadkar said “you will not see a coalition between my party and Sinn Fein, it will not happen.”

“The likelihood is that it will actually be very difficult to form a government within the next two months.”

The other option is a second successive minority government, this time more likely led by Fianna Fail but in need of another “trust and supply” deal with Fine Galaxy.

The two historic rivals have never gone into coalition government together, and Fianna Fail still resists such a move.

All opinion polls so far during the campaign have put Fianna Fail ahead on their own, with most showing Sinn Fein closing in on Fine Galaxy in second place.

“The pivotal moment of the campaign is with Sinn Fein and it appears based on a desire for fundamental change in the established order,” Red Cross chief executive Richard Colwell said.

“What is striking is that, in these numbers, it will be difficult for either party to form a government unless they enter into a coalition with one another. The alternative is that we may have other elections very soon.” ( Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Graham Fahy; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Andrew Heavens)

