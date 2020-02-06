advertisement

For eight years, Cassie barely noticed the small lump on her finger … until it was too late.

Cassie used to imagine she was saving enough money to buy a house for her children – now her dream is to just be there when her two-year-old daughter Maddison goes to primary school.

All of the plans the single NSW mother had made were derailed as she fought the aggressive cancer that spread throughout her body.

But by far the most unbearable for Cassie is the thought of having to say goodbye to Maddison and her four-year-old brother Jack one day.

“My daughter is so young that she can’t speak. I haven’t heard her say,” Mom, I love you, “” she says to Kidspot.

“My son and I play families and he loves that. Who will play with him when I’m gone?

“I never thought I would be one of those unfortunate people who have to go through this.”

Cassie with her two beloved children Jack and Maddison. Source: Delivery to Kidspot

Something was wrong

For the past eight years, Cassie had barely noticed the little lump on her right ring finger.

It wasn’t until the knot started to grow after the birth of her daughter in 2019 that she became concerned.

An ultrasound, X-ray, and an MRI later – and Cassie was told that the lump was most likely benign.

She was placed on a one-year waiting list for the operation to confirm that it was a benign tumor.

But as the lump continued to grow and felt hot, Cassie felt something was wrong.

The lump on Cassie’s finger continued to grow. Source: Delivery to Kidspot

“I knew bad news would be told to me”

The doctors decided to take Cassie’s surgery as a precaution.

Two weeks later, she looked at her cell phone and found that she had missed several calls from her doctor.

“My stomach dropped. I called my sister because I knew I was going to be told bad news, ”she says

“I was told that the biopsy was done after the operation with a malignancy. They still weren’t sure which guy.

“I was nervous, couldn’t sleep, and if I did, I would dream of my circumstance.”

Cassie was told she had a rare form of cancer. Source: Delivery to Kidspot

Doctors, even though they had stopped – but they were wrong

After six days and a full body scan, Cassie was told that she had clear cell sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that mainly occurs in soft tissue.

At this point, the doctors were confident that the cancer was localized on Cassie’s ring finger.

Cassie knew that she would need help and moved with her two children from Cairns to her mother in NSW.

She was told that she had to have a finger amputated – an operation that doctors initially believed could successfully eradicate the cancer.

Unfortunately, a scan less than six months later showed that the cancer had spread across Cassie’s body.

It was found in tissue in her left calf, Achilles tendon, glutes, abdomen, right arm, right hand and right Achilles tendon.

Cassie’s finger was amputated as part of her cancer treatment. Source: Delivery to Kidspot

“I want to be there”

At the time, the disturbed mother’s doctors said that the prognosis was not good.

When she asked for clarification, they told her that in the worst case, she would have to live for 12 months – and at best, several years.

Cassie had to plan where her children would go if the worst happened – by entrusting her sister to her care.

“I have to post future birthday cards and milestone letters and hope to give them to them,” she says.

“I want to be the one to cheer off the sidelines when they grow up to be beautiful adults.

“I want to be the one to calm her down after a tantrum. I want to be the one they come to for help or guidance. “

Cassie tries to take it one day at a time. Source: Delivery to Kidspot

The company declined to help

To make matters worse, the recommended treatment that Cassie needs is $ 6,000 a month and is not covered in the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) or Medicare.

The company that offers the drug was approached by Cassie’s oncologist and asked if she would consider offering her a cheaper price for the drug for compassionate reasons.

However, the company declined.

That left Cassie’s family with no choice but to start a GoFundMe to raise funds for the treatment.

Since then, $ 20,000 has been raised to fund Cassie’s treatment and support her children.

Jack and Maddison remain the lights of Cassie’s life. Source: Delivery to Kidspot

“We are happier than we think”

Meanwhile, Cassie has no idea what cancer means to her body and how quickly it will spread.

Last week – she had trouble cleaning, taking the kids to daycare, and carrying Maddison to her crib.

“These are all things that we take for granted,” she says.

“I want parents to love, hug and care for their children.

“Remember that some people dream of these moments during the challenging hours of the morning or during a challenging tantrum.

“We are happier than we think.

“On some days I feel positive, on others I fail to think that I am not with the children every day.”

Click here to donate to Cassie’s GoFundMe.

