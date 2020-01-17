advertisement

Families who have paid hundreds of pounds to rent a caravan by the sea have had their summer vacation ruined by a fraudulent liar who would cancel their reservations at the last minute – and then bet their money.

Michael Mason’s victims included retirees and a single mother who had saved all year to stay in her rental caravan at Ingoldmells on the Lincolnshire coast.

The 49-year-old has promised to reimburse his disappointed customers, but in fact bet their money as soon as he entered his account.

Mason even forged apparent confirmation emails from his bank saying that the refunds had been paid when they hadn’t.

He appeared on Wednesday before the Loughborough District Court where he recognized five counts of fraud by misrepresentation and two articles of forgery for fraud between May and December 2018.

Mason announced the caravan online

(Image: Leicestershire County Council)

A dozen family members of his victims attended the hearing held by the trade standards officers of the County Council of Leicestershire.

The court learned that Mason would take payments, from £ 300 to £ 350, for stays in the caravan in an amusement park, but also that he would double the reservation before canceling some of his customers until the day before from the start of their vacation.

He dishonestly told disappointed vacationers that various problems had occurred with the property – such as a leaking toilet or a broken boiler – which meant that the caravan could not be occupied.

However, his deception began to crumble when some of the people he canceled out on made alternative and costly last-minute arrangements to stay elsewhere in the same amusement park.

They arrived to discover that Mason’s caravan was actually occupied, although he told them that it was uninhabitable.

Adam Pearson, prosecutor for County Hall, said, “He was clearly lying to them.

“Families and children have had their vacation ruined or seriously affected by the dishonesty of this accused.”

He said that Mason had told two of his victims that he had reimbursed their money when he had not done so.

Mason’s bank confirmed that the documents he had produced attesting that the reimbursements had been paid were false.

Pearson said payments were made to Mason’s account at Ladbrokes, adding, “Whatever promises were made regarding refunds, the money was lost.

“As soon as the money was in this account, it disappeared.”

Prosecutor Adam Pearson read comments from Mason’s victims in court.

One retiree said, “My husband and I saved all year for this vacation. I have the impression that Mr. Mason snatched my purse from me and fled with it. “

Another victim said, “I am very angry. I do not go on vacation often and it is important for me to spend time with my children and my mother who has health problems.

“£ 300 is a lot of money for me and my family.”

She said that instead of a week, she had to take her children on her two-day coast trip.

The court heard that Mason, of Kensington Close, Glen Parva, spent six months in prison in 1989 for obtaining property by deception.

Pearson said he had 10 previous convictions, including counterfeiting and dishonesty, although there have been no problems since 2004.

Paul Tubb, a Mason defender, said, “He ended up accepting what he did.

“It is not a good start at this late stage, but he has expressed his remorse.

“He said, ‘I feel bad. I have let people down. I ruined people’s vacations. It was a complete failure on my part. It was such a mess. »»

“I have let people down”

Tubb said Mason bought the caravan in 2007 and rented it for a decade with one lonely complaint about cleanliness.

He added: “In 2018, a number of problems emerged.

“I don’t accept anything that I can say on behalf of Mr. Mason that will make things better for the people who were put in the factory by him.”

He said Mason had previously dealt with double bookings by entering into agreements with other caravan owners on the park who had made them available, but that option was not available in 2018.

He said, “He tried until the last minute to find alternative accommodation.

“He failed and then he lied to them over and over.

“It was not a network of lies designed to make a lot of money.

“He accepts that he has a financial problem.”

Michael Mason Leaves Loughborough Court

(Image: Alex Hannam)

The court heard that Mason, a housing manager, had since sold the caravan and that his partner had taken control of his finances so that he could no longer play.

He went to Gamblers Anonymous and obtained advice while reserving money to pay compensation to his victims as the trial approached.

Bank president Andrew Holt told Mason that he caused distress, aggravation and anger to the affected families and that some of the offenses were sophisticated and planned.

However, he admitted that Mason had tried to “correct his life.”

What was the trouble?

Mason was sentenced to 22 weeks for each of the five fraud offenses and 26 weeks for each of the two counts of fabricating an item for the purpose of fraud.

These sentences will be executed simultaneously and suspended for two years.

The accused was sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work and three victims, who have so far failed to recover their money from the Small Claims Court, compensation of £ 300, £ 350 and £ 350 .

He must also pay £ 8,773 for the £ 17,500 county council fee.

.

