A single father dressed in a tutu to do an extremely adorable photo shoot with his little daughter – and these are the absolute goals of the parents.

Casey Fields of Texas took part in the photo shoot with his one-year-old daughter Lyla while wearing the pink tutu, although he described himself as a “male” man.

The heart-warming pictures have been online since then, and Casey hopes to show that it is perfectly fine for a man to put on a tutu and play with his daughter.

The adorable photos were shared on Facebook by photographer Jenn Floyd and the post now had 20,000 likes and huge 53,000 shares.

The sweetest. Session. Ever. I can’t get over how perfect that turned out to be. Casey Fields showed his manliest side – the side that is not afraid to do anything to collect memories of his daughter. Imagine that in 20 years you will both appreciate these values!

During the shoot, which took place on January 18, you’ll see Casey and Lyla doing a number of activities together, including coloring and painting Lyla’s toenails.

Before the shoot, Jenn apparently made a model call on Facebook and a friend of Casey’s tagged him in the post.

I thought what the hell I’m doing. I had never met Jenn before the day of shooting.

I’ve never worn a tutu or done anything like that – I was definitely ready to do it for Lyla.

I just put on a tutu and started interacting with Lyla and somehow forgot that I was wearing it at all.

It’s my world, it just had fun as always. I consider myself a “male” man, but with her I lose all that and I’m just her father.

I don’t cry, YOU cry.

